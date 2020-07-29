Amsterdam UMC will combine two cath lab departments into a single location. Philips consultants helped translate their vision for better heart care into a concept design, floor plan and a 3D animation of their new cath lab department.Click here to learn more
Our design consultants helped optimize the pediatric radiology care environment, with a 10% construction cost savings.Click here to learn more
How MedAustron Ion Beam Center and Philips Healthcare Experience Solutions collaborated in approving the oncology patient experience.Click here to learn more
Philips consultants supported clinical transformation to a family centered care environment at the Maxima Medical Center.Click here to learn more
Understanding the clinical, functional and emotional needs of cancer patients to deliver process recommendations and a complete spatial redesign.Click here to learn more
By helping to design a new pediatric emergency department, Philips Consulting helped to increase patient volume at Florida Hospital for children.Click here to learn more
The new pediatric radiology department with Ambient Experience improved the patient and staff experience.Click here to learn more
The design incorporates 201 single-bed rooms compared to 90 in the architect’s plans with a cost per square foot 20% lower than the original design.Click here to learn more
Spatial design review of an ED leads to a new design with better access to daylight and reduced walking distance for staff.Click here to learn more
Werner Satter describes a 4-step philosophy on how to achieve patient-centered care.Click here to learn more
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.