August 30, 2021 by Philips
Reading time: 2-3 min
The need for clinical and operational efficiency is a long-standing healthcare imperative. Efficiency impacts quality of care, finances, and other key performance indicators. Across the health ecosystem, optimized use of resources and an improved workflow can unlock systemic improvements and drive innovation.
This report from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services explores how healthcare leaders from around the world are choosing and investing in efficiency-raising technologies and expertise.
[Our partner] offered different skills, databases, and a whole range of expertise that we don’t have internally at their level. And by partnering on virtual care center expertise, which we were establishing for the first time, we were able to move quicker. The power of what they could bring in has been absolutely critical. And it’s not a one-off, but an ongoing development.”
Margot Mains
CEO of Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) in New South Wales, Australia
