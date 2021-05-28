Search terms

    August 30, 2021 by Philips

    Reading time: 2-3 min

    Harvard Business Review Analytic Services
    Report: Addressing the Efficiency Imperative in Health Care

    The need for clinical and operational efficiency is a long-standing healthcare imperative. Efficiency impacts quality of care, finances, and other key performance indicators. Across the health ecosystem, optimized use of resources and an improved workflow can unlock systemic improvements and drive innovation.


    This report from Harvard     Business Review Analytic Services explores how healthcare leaders from around the world are choosing and investing in efficiency-raising technologies and expertise.
    [Our partner] offered different skills, databases, and a whole range of expertise that we don’t have internally at their level. And by partnering on virtual care center expertise, which we were establishing for the first time, we were able to move quicker. The power of what they could bring in has been absolutely critical. And it’s not a one-off, but an ongoing development.” 

    Margot Mains

    CEO of Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) in New South Wales, Australia

    The report includes discussion of efficiency initiatives impacting hospitals, imaging centers and health systems within radiology and other specialties. Healthcare leaders also discuss how efficiency contributes to increased clinical confidence.
    Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Report

    This report focuses on addressing the need for optimizing clinical and operational efficiency by: 

     

    • Using data to manage resources and clinical workflow  
    • Incorporating enabling technologies such as artificial intelligence  
    • Developing mature digital strategies  
    • Supporting tech training and change management 
    • Leveraging strategic partnerships to strengthen offerings without over-stretching resources
    Download report (574.0KB)
    Harvard business review
    Share this article
    Download report (574.0KB)
    Explore more reports below

    Explore more

    • Report 1: Driving Innovation in Health Care through Strategic Partnerships

      Report 1: Driving Innovation in Health Care through Strategic Partnerships

      Read more
    • Report 3: Increasing Care Capacity and Clinical Confidence

      Report 3: Increasing Care Capacity and Clinical Confidence

      Read more
    • Report 4: Ensuring Agility and Connectivity in Today’s Health Care Landscape

      Report 4: Ensuring Agility and Connectivity in Today’s Health Care Landscape

      Read more
    1
    Select your area of interest
    2
    Contact details

    We are always interested in engaging with you.

    Let us know how we can help.

    1
    2
    Contact details

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.