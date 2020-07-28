The Road to Nawanyago
Our first stop is our pilot site, Nawanyago, where the ITW program took root. The program was started in 2009 and has grown by leaps and bounds. At Nawanyago, we met with Sister Angela, the heart and soul of the clinic. Sister Angela is a bundle of energy, exudes compassion and has such an amazing, positive attitude. As she runs from patient to patient, scanning them, counselling, guiding them on their care plan, I am struck by how much she has been able to accomplish with such limited resources. And she does it all with a smile.