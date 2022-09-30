Search terms

Sep 30, 2022 by Philips
Reading time: 4-5 minutes

How to improve the patient experience throughout the care journey

Hospitals and health systems face many challenges:

 

  • Nurses are extraordinarily concerned with how patients perceive their care.
  • Publicly reported HCAHPS survey scores measuring patients’ perceptions of their hospital experience give important competitive insights and affect reimbursement. 
  • Nurses face challenges in patient care and communication, such as workflows that don’t allow for enough patient interaction, a lack of telemetry order guidance, poor alarm customization and alarm fatigue

Solutions must simplify clinical workflows and promote medical device integration 

 

Improving patient care, communication, satisfaction and experience requires simplifying clinical workflows and addressing data overload. These challenges create complexity and rob clinicians of precious time to focus on the patient.

Philips solutions provide:  

 
  1. Evidence-based interventions to reduce clinical variability and increase the ability to detect signs of deterioration, so clinicians can intervene earlier with personalized care plans
  2. Surveillance to help detect the onset of emergent, potentially actionable conditions early and inform the care team, aligning alert notifications to clinical practice guidelines so clinicians can respond quickly and with confidence
  3. Task automation to alleviate administrative burdens and reduce charting time, transcription errors, data gaps and lags, so patients’ vitals and histories are comprehensive and timely – and so clinicians can spend more time with their patients

Make the most of every patient moment

 

At Philips, we aim to extend the sight and reach of providers across settings and across the patient journey, putting the patient experience at the heart of every decision. We partner with hospital systems to explore new technologies and ways of working that meet the rising demand for care across all acuities and environments.

These technologies and ways of working can give care teams an advantage, with:

 
  • Near real-time, contextualized patient data so clinicians can detect subtle signs of deterioration, enabling timely interventions  
  • Data consistency across transitions, with minimized device drop
  • Increased patient visibility and collaboration between care teams, simplifying clinical workflows  
  • An enhanced alarm management and alerting strategy that promotes a quieter care environment by helping reduce nonactionable alarms
  • Accessing patient monitoring capabilities that automate tasks, freeing up time to care and communicate with patients

Explore our medical device integration and surveillance capabilities

Explore our acute patient management capabilities

