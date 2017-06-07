Cardiology Informatics

Search terms

Cardiology Portfolio

Connected cardiology begins here

    Connected cardiology begins here

    Stay connected

    The need for integrated technology is greater than ever

    Cardiovascular disease (CVD) continues to be the leading cause of death and disability in the world today: It affects people from all spectrums of life. Low and middle income countries are now equally affected as affluent countries, as CVDs are present across gender and age. Technology, real-time data and population health management, can be a key to addressing CVDs, and ensuring a heart-healthy population the world over.

    17.7 million cvd deaths icon

    17.7 million people die per year from CVDs, an estimated 31% of all deaths worldwide*

    75 percent icon

    75% of CVD deaths occur in low and middle-income countries*

    80 percent icon

    80% of all CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes*

    fhi 2018

    The Future Health Index 2018 (FHI)

    We conduct ongoing, best-in-class original research in order to better understand perceptions towards connected care technology and the role it plays in the future of healthcare. Take a look at the full report for 2018.

    Sign up and get access to the full report

    Shaping the future of healthcare together

    The Genius of All Experience

     

    Read about the future applications and benefits of Artificial Intelligence.

    Dr. Roy Smythe, Chief Medical Officer at Healthcare Informatics, Philips

    Find out more
    ai doctor
    Dr. Scher

    Five ways digital healthcare technology will change cardiovascular disease

       

    Dr. David Lee Scher, Founder and Director at DLS Healthcare Consulting

    Find out more

    Was Malthus right about healthcare?

    Dr. Roy Smythe, Chief Medical Officer at Healthcare Informatics, Philips

    Find out more
    roy smythe headshot
    DR. Parel

    Connected care and cardiovascular disease why we need to get to the heart of the problem

    Dr. Pablo Perel, Senior Science Advisor at World Heart Federation

    Find out more

    Read more stories and articles

    Explore all

    The cardiovascular information you need

    IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is designed to help you and your organization enhance workflow within specialty cardiology departments and across your entire cardiovascular service line. While advanced technology is critical to achieving this goal, so is Philips passion for cardiovascular excellence and our commitment to helping you meet your clinical and administrative challenges. 

    Learn More
    Intellispace image

    Enabling patients and health systems

    keith hart journey video thumbnail

    See the big picture: A clinical perspective

    connecting care video thumbnail

    Connecting care throughout the enterprise

    Informatics, at the heart of healthcare

    Your patients’ lives are a continuum with multiple cardiovascular incidents happening throughout their lifetimes. Each and every one of your patients has a history of symptoms, tests, diagnoses, and treatments that makes that patient different from any other. Shouldn’t the tools you use to care for these unique individuals reflect this?"

    Stay connected


    Partnering with doctors, scientists, and customers around the globe to transform cardiology. Keep informed on articles from respected colleagues regarding cardiology and the connected care technologies. The 2017 report on the Future Healthcare Index, will be included when you sign up. Sign up and stay tuned.

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory

    *
    number one icon

    Contact details

    *
    *
    *
    number two icon

    Company details

    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *

    Що це означає?

    Stay informed

    @PhilipsHealthUK

    Join the conversation

    Events

    Monday, Jun 05

    BCS – British Cardiovascular Society

    Manchester Central , Manchester, UK

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    I understand
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

    Зміст цієї веб-сторінки призначений лише для медичних працівників, а не для широкої громадськості.
    Please select the checkbox
    Вхід Вихід

    Примітка

    Інформація на цьому веб-сайті призначена для медичних працівників