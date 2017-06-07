Cardiology Informatics

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) continues to be the leading cause of death and disability in the world today: It affects people from all spectrums of life. Low and middle income countries are now equally affected as affluent countries, as CVDs are present across gender and age. Technology, real-time data and population health management, can be a key to addressing CVDs, and ensuring a heart-healthy population the world over.
17.7 million people die per year from CVDs, an estimated 31% of all deaths worldwide*
75% of CVD deaths occur in low and middle-income countries*
80% of all CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes*
We conduct ongoing, best-in-class original research in order to better understand perceptions towards connected care technology and the role it plays in the future of healthcare. Take a look at the full report for 2018.
The Genius of All Experience
Read about the future applications and benefits of Artificial Intelligence. Dr. Roy Smythe, Chief Medical Officer at Healthcare Informatics, Philips
Five ways digital healthcare technology will change cardiovascular disease
Dr. David Lee Scher, Founder
Was Malthus right about healthcare?
Dr. Roy Smythe, Chief Medical Officer at Healthcare Informatics, Philips
Connected care and cardiovascular disease why we need to get to the heart of the problem
Dr. Pablo Perel, Senior Science Advisor at World Heart Federation
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is designed to help you and your organization enhance workflow within specialty cardiology departments and across your entire cardiovascular service line. While advanced technology is critical to achieving this goal, so is Philips passion for cardiovascular excellence and our commitment to helping you meet your clinical and administrative challenges.
See the big picture: A clinical perspective
Connecting care throughout the enterprise
Your patients’ lives are a continuum with multiple cardiovascular incidents happening throughout their lifetimes. Each and every one of your patients has a history of symptoms, tests, diagnoses, and treatments that makes that patient different from any other. Shouldn’t the tools you use to care for these unique individuals reflect this?"
