Search terms

Radiology

Estimated reading time: 3-4 minutes

What if your systems were so intuitive that your staff got the image right the first time, every time?

We know that AI can aid radiologists in image processing and interpretation. What about its impact at the point of image acquisition?

 

In this article we’ll look at how AI-enabled1 smart workflows across diagnostic imaging modalities can support radiology technologists, offering greater efficiency and clinical confidence so that they can focus more on the patient and less on the technology.
Technologist helping patient prepare for an imaging exam
At a glance

Challenge


Diagnostic imaging departments face staff shortages and variations in staff experience, putting pressure on imaging teams to find new efficiencies that also allow for quality time with the patient.
Solutions
MR SmartWorkflow
MR Workspace

Results
 

AI-enabled technologies are significantly aiding workflow in end-to-end solutions, including preparing for the exam, guiding exam set-up, and fast, efficient scanning.
Contact an expert
Share this article
Sign up to receive news and updates from Philips
Sign up

Radiology staff more burdened than before

 

A 2019 Philips study of 254 radiology staff across four countries found that while radiology staff place great importance on the quality time necessary to focus on patient needs, many respondents felt they currently can’t devote enough time to patients. They feel burdened and at times burned out by increasing system complexity, strained budgets and staff shortages, and they feel a significant part of their work could be automated.

What if smart workflows at image acquisition could contribute to a more confident, efficient and patient-centered imaging experience?

Smart workflows support first-time-right imaging


It turns out that workflow efficiency and ease of use contribute more than 25% to getting an image right the first time2. Think what could happen if you could reduce and simplify the number of radiology workflow steps for a conventional exam, using technology to guide and coach where required, and even automate where possible. Let’s take a look at what’s happening in workflow advances in MR.

What smart workflows can look like in MR


Guided exam set-up, touchless patient sensing, one-touch auto-start and fast planning, scanning and processing of exams are part of smart automation in end-to-end MR SmartWorkflow.
Photo of an MR imaging system and patient with touchless patient sensing to prepare for the scan
Optical sensing and AI1 can detect MR patient respiratory patterns for a smooth start to the exam.

How smart workflows benefit the entire department

 

Now more than ever, MR staff need to balance productivity, exam quality and patient satisfaction. MR Workspace is an industry-unique control room engine that simplifies the path from image acquisition to diagnosis is empowering teams to drive productivity and predictability for a smooth-running department.
Video of MR tech with control room screens, showing how exams can be prepared before patients arrive
Prepare exams before patients arrive and gain increased control over your daily schedule.

What’s next? 


These kinds of end-to-end workflow solutions could directly boost efficiency through reduced variability and task automation, which in turn could support a better experience for patients and staff, resulting in patient-centered productivity. The productivity gains could be used not only to make time for patient engagement, but also to meet the new standards of care and disinfection necessitated by COVID-19.

How Philips can support you


Are you intrigued by what smarter workflows could do for you and your team? We are, which is why we’re so focused on improving them! From MR to CT to X-ray and ultrasound, we’re innovating smart workflows that help you get the image right the first time, every time.

Learn more about these solutions

See MR SmartWorkflow in action

Video showing Philips SmartWorkflow in action
Click here to learn more about MR SmartWorkflow
Logo for reddot winner 2021 design award
Logo for iF 2021 design award

The MR SmartWorkflow solution has been recognized with prestigious design awards

See MR Workspace in action

Video showing Philips MR Workspace in action
Click here to learn more about MR Workspace
Share this article
Contact an expert
Sign up to receive news and updates from Philips
Sign up
At a glance

Challenge

Diagnostic imaging departments face staff shortages and variations in staff experience, putting pressure on imaging teams to find new efficiencies that also allow for quality time with the patient.
Solutions
MR SmartWorkflow
MR Workspace

Results

AI-enabled technologies are significantly aiding workflow in end-to-end solutions, including preparing for the exam, guiding exam set-up, and fast, efficient scanning.

Other radiology workflow challenges in focus

Clinician pointing at a spine scan on monitor

Integrating radiology workflows to accelerate precision diagnosis


Philips helps integrate radiology workflows to accelerate your path to precision diagnosis. Improve and streamline workflows. See how.
Read more
Disclaimer:
Results presented are for illustrative purposes only and are not predictive of actual results for your business.
Footnotes:
1 According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group.
2 Radiology staff in focus: A radiology services impact and satisfaction survey of technologists and imaging directors. A research study conducted for Philips by The MarkeTech Group, 2019.
1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.