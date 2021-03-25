We know that AI can aid radiologists in image processing and interpretation. What about its impact at the point of image acquisition?
In this article we’ll look at how AI-enabled1 smart workflows across diagnostic imaging modalities can support radiology technologists, offering greater efficiency and clinical confidence so that they can focus more on the patient and less on the technology.
Challenge
Diagnostic imaging departments face staff shortages and variations in staff experience, putting pressure on imaging teams to find new efficiencies that also allow for quality time with the patient.
Results
AI-enabled technologies are significantly aiding workflow in end-to-end solutions, including preparing for the exam, guiding exam set-up, and fast, efficient scanning.
A 2019 Philips study of 254 radiology staff across four countries found that while radiology staff place great importance on the quality time necessary to focus on patient needs, many respondents felt they currently can’t devote enough time to patients. They feel burdened and at times burned out by increasing system complexity, strained budgets and staff shortages, and they feel a significant part of their work could be automated.
What if smart workflows at image acquisition could contribute to a more confident, efficient and patient-centered imaging experience?
Now more than ever, MR staff need to balance productivity, exam quality and patient satisfaction. MR Workspace is an industry-unique control room engine that simplifies the path from image acquisition to diagnosis is empowering teams to drive productivity and predictability for a smooth-running department.
