Masimo LNCS single-patient use adult SpO₂ sensor

Pulse oximetry supplies

Masimo LNCS ( low noise cabled sensor) is a single-patient use SpO₂ sensor for adults over 30 kg (66 lbs). The cable length 3 ft. 20 sensors in a box

Specifications

Product Category
  • SpO₂
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Works with Philips FAST and MASIMO SET SpO₂ algorithm
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 20 sensors
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803148221, 989803186531
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cable Length
  • 3 ft
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

