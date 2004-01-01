EverFlo Q Home oxygen system Find similar products
Respironics' compact, 31-pound EverFlo Q is the first ultra-quiet concentrator available at an affordable price. It has the ease of use of our popular EverFlo oxygen concentrator and adds an ultra-quiet sound level.
Features
Compact design
Compact design looks less like a medical machine
EverFlo's ergonomic design takes up less space and doesn't draw as much attention.
Compact design looks less like a medical machine
EverFlo's ergonomic design takes up less space and doesn't draw as much attention.
Compact design looks less like a medical machine
EverFlo's ergonomic design takes up less space and doesn't draw as much attention.
The Right Fit
The Right Fit series focuses on patients' needs
EverFlo is part of the Right Fit, a complete portfolio of oxygen products and programs inspired by patients and built for business.
The Right Fit series focuses on patients' needs
EverFlo is part of the Right Fit, a complete portfolio of oxygen products and programs inspired by patients and built for business.
The Right Fit series focuses on patients' needs
EverFlo is part of the Right Fit, a complete portfolio of oxygen products and programs inspired by patients and built for business.
Ultra quiet operation
Ultra quiet operation reduces noise complaints
The EverFlo Q has only a 40 decibel sound level, which significantly increases patient satisfaction. A feature advantage that's attractive to both physicians and patients.
Ultra quiet operation reduces noise complaints
The EverFlo Q has only a 40 decibel sound level, which significantly increases patient satisfaction. A feature advantage that's attractive to both physicians and patients.
Ultra quiet operation reduces noise complaints
The EverFlo Q has only a 40 decibel sound level, which significantly increases patient satisfaction. A feature advantage that's attractive to both physicians and patients.
Lightweight
Lightweight for easy transport
The EverFlo Q weighs in at only 31 pounds, reducing shipping and storage costs and risk of injury.
Lightweight for easy transport
The EverFlo Q weighs in at only 31 pounds, reducing shipping and storage costs and risk of injury.
Lightweight for easy transport
The EverFlo Q weighs in at only 31 pounds, reducing shipping and storage costs and risk of injury.
Low maintenance
Low maintenance for reduced service costs
No homecare provider filter change for two years. Patients do not ever have to change filters.
Low maintenance for reduced service costs
No homecare provider filter change for two years. Patients do not ever have to change filters.
Low maintenance for reduced service costs
No homecare provider filter change for two years. Patients do not ever have to change filters.
Lower power consumption
Lower power consumption makes EverFlo patient-friendly
The system uses less electricity and produces less heat.
Lower power consumption makes EverFlo patient-friendly
The system uses less electricity and produces less heat.
Lower power consumption makes EverFlo patient-friendly
The system uses less electricity and produces less heat.
Humidifier Bottle Platform
Humidifier Bottle Platform for extra flexibility
The platform is designed to be compatible with all bottle styles and features an easy-to-use closure.
Humidifier Bottle Platform for extra flexibility
The platform is designed to be compatible with all bottle styles and features an easy-to-use closure.
Humidifier Bottle Platform for extra flexibility
The platform is designed to be compatible with all bottle styles and features an easy-to-use closure.
Recessed flow meter
Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage
Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage
Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage
Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage
Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage
Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage
Oxygen purity indicator option
Oxygen purity indicator option for increased security
EverFlo is available with or without oxygen purity indicator. This OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) ultrasonically measures oxygen output as a purity indication.
Oxygen purity indicator option for increased security
EverFlo is available with or without oxygen purity indicator. This OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) ultrasonically measures oxygen output as a purity indication.
Oxygen purity indicator option for increased security
EverFlo is available with or without oxygen purity indicator. This OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) ultrasonically measures oxygen output as a purity indication.
Durable metal cannula
Durable metal cannula is less likely to break
Durable metal cannula is less likely to break
Durable metal cannula is less likely to break
Durable metal cannula is less likely to break
Durable metal cannula is less likely to break
Durable metal cannula is less likely to break
Compact design The Right Fit Ultra quiet operation Lightweight
Show all features Show less features
Show all documentation Show less documentation Specifications General system
General system Dimensions Input Voltage Sound Level Average Power Consumption Input Frequency OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) Alarm Levels Oxygen Concentration* Liter Flow Outlet Pressure Weight Operating Temperature Storage/Transport Humidity Operating Humidity Operating Altitude General system
General system Dimensions Input Voltage
Show all specifications Show less specifications
Show all related products Show less related products Device operation above or outside of the specified voltage, LPM, temperature, humidity and/or altitude values may decrease oxygen concentration levels.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.