The Philips Respironics Sami the Seal pediatric compressor is shaped like a seal to appeal to children, their parents and pediatricians, and to support aerosol therapy compliance. It partners with our highly efficient SideStream nebulizers.
Two configurations for flexible use
SideStream nebulizers for fast, efficient drug delivery
Character mask appeals to children
Bottom-weighted for stability
Shaped like a seal to attract children
|Thermal fuse functioning temperature at
|Performance average flow rate
|Maximum pressure
|Size
|Weight
|Operating mode
|Warranty
|electrical requirements
|Power
|Thermal fuse functioning temperature at
|Performance average flow rate
|electrical requirements
|Power
|Thermal fuse functioning temperature at
|Performance average flow rate
|Maximum pressure
|Size
|Weight
|Operating mode
|Warranty
|electrical requirements
|Power
