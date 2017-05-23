Search terms

OmniLab Advanced +

Titration system

Find similar products

Designed with you and your patients in mind, the OmniLab Advanced + is a full-featured, enhanced, and robust titration system. It's designed to help your staff perform titration studies easily and efficiently, even on complicated patients.

Contact us
Features
Nine sleep therapy modes

Nine sleep therapy modes - the most of any titration system

OmniLab Advanced + offers two CPAP modes (CPAP and Auto CPAP), six bi-level modes with Bi-Flex or AVAPS (Auto-Bi-level, S, S/T, autoSV, T, and PC), and the new AVAPS-AE mode.

Nine sleep therapy modes - the most of any titration system

OmniLab Advanced + offers two CPAP modes (CPAP and Auto CPAP), six bi-level modes with Bi-Flex or AVAPS (Auto-Bi-level, S, S/T, autoSV, T, and PC), and the new AVAPS-AE mode.

Nine sleep therapy modes - the most of any titration system

OmniLab Advanced + offers two CPAP modes (CPAP and Auto CPAP), six bi-level modes with Bi-Flex or AVAPS (Auto-Bi-level, S, S/T, autoSV, T, and PC), and the new AVAPS-AE mode.
Integrated system

Integrated system provides a harmonized solution

The system offers a cohesive harmonized solution for performing titration studies, working in conjunction with our OmniLab Connect and OmniLab Direct software.

Integrated system provides a harmonized solution

The system offers a cohesive harmonized solution for performing titration studies, working in conjunction with our OmniLab Connect and OmniLab Direct software.

Integrated system provides a harmonized solution

The system offers a cohesive harmonized solution for performing titration studies, working in conjunction with our OmniLab Connect and OmniLab Direct software.
Heated Tube capability

Heated Tube capability helps increase comfort

Increase your patient's comfort with the Heated Tube humidification technology.

Heated Tube capability helps increase comfort

Increase your patient's comfort with the Heated Tube humidification technology.

Heated Tube capability helps increase comfort

Increase your patient's comfort with the Heated Tube humidification technology.
AVAPS AE

AVAPS AE helps titrate your most complicated patients

With the added AVAPS AE mode, OmniLab Advanced + offers clinicians and sleep technicians an additional tool to assist them in titrating their most complicated patients.

AVAPS AE helps titrate your most complicated patients

With the added AVAPS AE mode, OmniLab Advanced + offers clinicians and sleep technicians an additional tool to assist them in titrating their most complicated patients.

AVAPS AE helps titrate your most complicated patients

With the added AVAPS AE mode, OmniLab Advanced + offers clinicians and sleep technicians an additional tool to assist them in titrating their most complicated patients.
Mask leak detection

Mask leak detection helps ensure quality of titration

The OmniLab Advanced + measures total and unintentional leak.

Mask leak detection helps ensure quality of titration

The OmniLab Advanced + measures total and unintentional leak.

Mask leak detection helps ensure quality of titration

The OmniLab Advanced + measures total and unintentional leak.
A quiet platform

A quiet platform helps provide a good night's sleep

Quiet operation designed to help increase the effectiveness of your titration studies.

A quiet platform helps provide a good night's sleep

Quiet operation designed to help increase the effectiveness of your titration studies.

A quiet platform helps provide a good night's sleep

Quiet operation designed to help increase the effectiveness of your titration studies.
Eight-channel flexibility

Eight-channel flexibility interfacing with non-Alice systems

When interfacing with non-Alice PSG systems, OmniLab Advanced + offers eight-channel flexibility.

Eight-channel flexibility interfacing with non-Alice systems

When interfacing with non-Alice PSG systems, OmniLab Advanced + offers eight-channel flexibility.

Eight-channel flexibility interfacing with non-Alice systems

When interfacing with non-Alice PSG systems, OmniLab Advanced + offers eight-channel flexibility.
Customizable reports

Customizable reports to show you the information you need

Get the information most valuable to you or your patients from the OmniLab Advanced + customizable reports.

Customizable reports to show you the information you need

Get the information most valuable to you or your patients from the OmniLab Advanced + customizable reports.

Customizable reports to show you the information you need

Get the information most valuable to you or your patients from the OmniLab Advanced + customizable reports.
User-friendly features

User-friendly features for ease and efficiency

OmniLab Advanced + is easy to operate, with user-friendly features that enhance your effectiveness.

User-friendly features for ease and efficiency

OmniLab Advanced + is easy to operate, with user-friendly features that enhance your effectiveness.

User-friendly features for ease and efficiency

OmniLab Advanced + is easy to operate, with user-friendly features that enhance your effectiveness.
Redesigned user software

Redesigned user software for improved user experience

This latest version of the OmniLab Advanced + comes with redesigned user software.

Redesigned user software for improved user experience

This latest version of the OmniLab Advanced + comes with redesigned user software.

Redesigned user software for improved user experience

This latest version of the OmniLab Advanced + comes with redesigned user software.
  • Nine sleep therapy modes
  • Integrated system
  • Heated Tube capability
  • AVAPS AE
See all features
Nine sleep therapy modes

Nine sleep therapy modes - the most of any titration system

OmniLab Advanced + offers two CPAP modes (CPAP and Auto CPAP), six bi-level modes with Bi-Flex or AVAPS (Auto-Bi-level, S, S/T, autoSV, T, and PC), and the new AVAPS-AE mode.

Nine sleep therapy modes - the most of any titration system

OmniLab Advanced + offers two CPAP modes (CPAP and Auto CPAP), six bi-level modes with Bi-Flex or AVAPS (Auto-Bi-level, S, S/T, autoSV, T, and PC), and the new AVAPS-AE mode.

Nine sleep therapy modes - the most of any titration system

OmniLab Advanced + offers two CPAP modes (CPAP and Auto CPAP), six bi-level modes with Bi-Flex or AVAPS (Auto-Bi-level, S, S/T, autoSV, T, and PC), and the new AVAPS-AE mode.
Integrated system

Integrated system provides a harmonized solution

The system offers a cohesive harmonized solution for performing titration studies, working in conjunction with our OmniLab Connect and OmniLab Direct software.

Integrated system provides a harmonized solution

The system offers a cohesive harmonized solution for performing titration studies, working in conjunction with our OmniLab Connect and OmniLab Direct software.

Integrated system provides a harmonized solution

The system offers a cohesive harmonized solution for performing titration studies, working in conjunction with our OmniLab Connect and OmniLab Direct software.
Heated Tube capability

Heated Tube capability helps increase comfort

Increase your patient's comfort with the Heated Tube humidification technology.

Heated Tube capability helps increase comfort

Increase your patient's comfort with the Heated Tube humidification technology.

Heated Tube capability helps increase comfort

Increase your patient's comfort with the Heated Tube humidification technology.
AVAPS AE

AVAPS AE helps titrate your most complicated patients

With the added AVAPS AE mode, OmniLab Advanced + offers clinicians and sleep technicians an additional tool to assist them in titrating their most complicated patients.

AVAPS AE helps titrate your most complicated patients

With the added AVAPS AE mode, OmniLab Advanced + offers clinicians and sleep technicians an additional tool to assist them in titrating their most complicated patients.

AVAPS AE helps titrate your most complicated patients

With the added AVAPS AE mode, OmniLab Advanced + offers clinicians and sleep technicians an additional tool to assist them in titrating their most complicated patients.
Mask leak detection

Mask leak detection helps ensure quality of titration

The OmniLab Advanced + measures total and unintentional leak.

Mask leak detection helps ensure quality of titration

The OmniLab Advanced + measures total and unintentional leak.

Mask leak detection helps ensure quality of titration

The OmniLab Advanced + measures total and unintentional leak.
A quiet platform

A quiet platform helps provide a good night's sleep

Quiet operation designed to help increase the effectiveness of your titration studies.

A quiet platform helps provide a good night's sleep

Quiet operation designed to help increase the effectiveness of your titration studies.

A quiet platform helps provide a good night's sleep

Quiet operation designed to help increase the effectiveness of your titration studies.
Eight-channel flexibility

Eight-channel flexibility interfacing with non-Alice systems

When interfacing with non-Alice PSG systems, OmniLab Advanced + offers eight-channel flexibility.

Eight-channel flexibility interfacing with non-Alice systems

When interfacing with non-Alice PSG systems, OmniLab Advanced + offers eight-channel flexibility.

Eight-channel flexibility interfacing with non-Alice systems

When interfacing with non-Alice PSG systems, OmniLab Advanced + offers eight-channel flexibility.
Customizable reports

Customizable reports to show you the information you need

Get the information most valuable to you or your patients from the OmniLab Advanced + customizable reports.

Customizable reports to show you the information you need

Get the information most valuable to you or your patients from the OmniLab Advanced + customizable reports.

Customizable reports to show you the information you need

Get the information most valuable to you or your patients from the OmniLab Advanced + customizable reports.
User-friendly features

User-friendly features for ease and efficiency

OmniLab Advanced + is easy to operate, with user-friendly features that enhance your effectiveness.

User-friendly features for ease and efficiency

OmniLab Advanced + is easy to operate, with user-friendly features that enhance your effectiveness.

User-friendly features for ease and efficiency

OmniLab Advanced + is easy to operate, with user-friendly features that enhance your effectiveness.
Redesigned user software

Redesigned user software for improved user experience

This latest version of the OmniLab Advanced + comes with redesigned user software.

Redesigned user software for improved user experience

This latest version of the OmniLab Advanced + comes with redesigned user software.

Redesigned user software for improved user experience

This latest version of the OmniLab Advanced + comes with redesigned user software.
Do you want to know what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)?
Click here to learn more

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Product specifications
Product specifications
Dimensions
  • 22.2 cm L x 18.4 cm W x 10 cm H (8.75" L x 7.25" W x 4.25" H)
Miscellaneous
  • Integrated heated humidification, Heated Tube humidification, lighted color screen, automatic on/off, mask off alert
Weight
  • Approximately 2 kg (4.4 lbs)
Filter
  • Reusable pollen and optional ultra-fine.
Altitude compensation
  • Automatic
Electrical requirements
  • 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 1.2 A
Warranty
  • Two years
Pressure ranges
Pressure ranges
CPAP
  • 4 - 20 cm H₂O
Auto CPAP
  • 4-20 cm H₂O
S
  • EPAP 4 - 25 cm H2O and IPAP 4 - 30 cm H2O (except with Bi-Flex turned on, then 4-25)
Auto Bi-level
  • EPAP 4 - 25 cm H2O and IPAP 4 - 25 cm H2O
S/T, T, PC
  • EPAP 4 - 25 cm H2O and IPAP 4 - 30 cm H2O
autoSV
  • EPAP 4 - 30 cm H2O, Pressure Support 0 - 26 cm H2O
AVAPS-AE
  • 4 - 30 cm H2O, Pressure Support 2 - 26 cm H2O
Product specifications
Product specifications
Dimensions
  • 22.2 cm L x 18.4 cm W x 10 cm H (8.75" L x 7.25" W x 4.25" H)
Miscellaneous
  • Integrated heated humidification, Heated Tube humidification, lighted color screen, automatic on/off, mask off alert
Pressure ranges
Pressure ranges
CPAP
  • 4 - 20 cm H₂O
Auto CPAP
  • 4-20 cm H₂O
See all specifications
Product specifications
Product specifications
Dimensions
  • 22.2 cm L x 18.4 cm W x 10 cm H (8.75" L x 7.25" W x 4.25" H)
Miscellaneous
  • Integrated heated humidification, Heated Tube humidification, lighted color screen, automatic on/off, mask off alert
Weight
  • Approximately 2 kg (4.4 lbs)
Filter
  • Reusable pollen and optional ultra-fine.
Altitude compensation
  • Automatic
Electrical requirements
  • 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 1.2 A
Warranty
  • Two years
Pressure ranges
Pressure ranges
CPAP
  • 4 - 20 cm H₂O
Auto CPAP
  • 4-20 cm H₂O
S
  • EPAP 4 - 25 cm H2O and IPAP 4 - 30 cm H2O (except with Bi-Flex turned on, then 4-25)
Auto Bi-level
  • EPAP 4 - 25 cm H2O and IPAP 4 - 25 cm H2O
S/T, T, PC
  • EPAP 4 - 25 cm H2O and IPAP 4 - 30 cm H2O
autoSV
  • EPAP 4 - 30 cm H2O, Pressure Support 0 - 26 cm H2O
AVAPS-AE
  • 4 - 30 cm H2O, Pressure Support 2 - 26 cm H2O
  • The effectiveness of autoSV, A-Flex, C-Flex, C-Flex+, Bi-Flex and AVAPS has not been established for pediatric patients at this time.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.