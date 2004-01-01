Search terms

EncorePro 2

Patient data management software

EncorePro 2 is a desktop-based system designed to make it easy and efficient for sleep and respiratory professionals to manage patient compliance and therapy.

Features
Graphical display

Graphical display communicates gaps and trends at a glance

Encore Pro2 organizes patient compliance data stored by many Philips Respironics devices in a powerful, HIPAA compliant database. It can be used to manipulate and manage patient data. Graphical displays make it easy to see gaps and trends at a glance.

Automates routine tasks

With simple actions you can change patient pressure settings, send scripts and notes to homecare providers, track patient compliance for a particular time period and print customized reports.

Patient homepage

Each patient’s homepage includes contact information and other pertinent data as well as the ability to upload a photo and a log of past patient interactions. You can also access therapy data, FOSQ scores and any past problems reported by the patient to give a complete picture of treatment history and office interactions.

SmartCard

Patient compliance data is recorded onto the device’s SmartCard, which is uploaded to EncorePro 2. If Rx settings or other changes are made, Encore records them onto the SmartCard which, when re-inserted into the patient’s device, automatically applies the changes.

Extensive reporting

Reporting options include standard usage reports for individual patients and compiled reports on patient populations. Compare patients by insurance carrier, referring physician, treatment and mask type. This cross-analysis assists in discovering and refining treatment regimens for your patients.

Mask Replacement Report

This report lists patients whose mask has expired or is set to expire within the next 30 days to simplify ordering.

Automates routine tasks

With simple actions you can change patient pressure settings, send scripts and notes to homecare providers, track patient compliance for a particular time period and print customized reports.

Patient homepage

Each patient’s homepage includes contact information and other pertinent data as well as the ability to upload a photo and a log of past patient interactions. You can also access therapy data, FOSQ scores and any past problems reported by the patient to give a complete picture of treatment history and office interactions.

SmartCard

Patient compliance data is recorded onto the device’s SmartCard, which is uploaded to EncorePro 2. If Rx settings or other changes are made, Encore records them onto the SmartCard which, when re-inserted into the patient’s device, automatically applies the changes.

Extensive reporting

Reporting options include standard usage reports for individual patients and compiled reports on patient populations. Compare patients by insurance carrier, referring physician, treatment and mask type. This cross-analysis assists in discovering and refining treatment regimens for your patients.

Mask Replacement Report

This report lists patients whose mask has expired or is set to expire within the next 30 days to simplify ordering.

Specifications

Hard Drive
Minimum size
  • 40gb with at least 5gb of space
Printer
Type
  • Monochrome or color
Memory
Minimum
  • 1gb of RAM
Operating System
Windows
  • XP PRO SP2, XP Home SP2,Vista Business SP1, Vista Home SP1, Vista Ultimate SP1 or Server 2003 SP2, 7, 8 and 8.1
Inputs
Type
  • USB, PCMCIA slot, CD/DVD ROM, Mouse
Processor
Intel or AMD
  • 1ghz or greater
Other requirements
Safety
  • UL 1950, IEC 60950 or EN60950 approved computer
Graphics
Resolution
  • 1024 x 768 or higher
Memory
Minimum
  • 1gb of RAM
Operating System
Windows
  • XP PRO SP2, XP Home SP2,Vista Business SP1, Vista Home SP1, Vista Ultimate SP1 or Server 2003 SP2, 7, 8 and 8.1
Inputs
Type
  • USB, PCMCIA slot, CD/DVD ROM, Mouse
Processor
Intel or AMD
  • 1ghz or greater
Other requirements
Safety
  • UL 1950, IEC 60950 or EN60950 approved computer
Graphics
