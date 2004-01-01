Search terms

BiPAP A30

Bi-level ventilator

Inspired by you and your patients, the bi-level ventilator BiPAP A30 has been designed to combine ease-of-use with technology advancements that adapt to your patient’s condition to deliver enhanced therapy. Natural performance for a smooth transition from hospital to home for your chronic insufficiency respiratory patients.

Features
Enhance therapy with AVAPS
Philips Respironics has been a pioneer in improving patient comfort and quality of life through enhanced therapy. The BiPAP A30 comes with the enhanced AVAPS therapy modality to provide and maintain excellent delivery of accurate tidal volumes. Physicians can now adjust the AVAPS rate, according to pathology, to suit the patient’s conditions.

Promote patient comfort
The BiPAP A30 also includes the well-known and clinically proven Auto-TRAK algorithm with an improved leak compensation technology to accommodate respiratory changes ,while improving patient comfort throughout the therapy.

Click here for more information
Experience ease and reliability
The color user interface is designed for intuitive operation. Water ingress or rainout problems are reduced thanks to the integrated heated humidifier with proven System One humidity control technology and ‘Dry Box’ design.

Click here for more information
Manage therapy data efficiently
This device can be connected to our DirectView and EncorePro software to manage therapy data. The devices internal memory and an SD card can record up to 1 year of ventilation therapy data.

Click here for more information
View oximetry & ventilation data on one screen
The BiPAP A30 is compatible with our oximetry module , so physicians andusers can view SpO2 and heart rate alongside ventilation therapy data on screen. This data can also be included as graphs or statistics on EncorePro and DirectView reports.

Click here for more information
  • Enhance therapy with AVAPS
  • Promote patient comfort
  • Experience ease and reliability
  • Manage therapy data efficiently
Specifications

BiPAP A30 specifications
BiPAP A30 specifications
Ventilation modes
  • CPAP, S, S/T, PC, T
Weight
  • 2.1 Kgs (with power supply)
DC power source
  • 12 VDC, 5.0 A (external battery), 24 VDC, 4.2 A (power supply)
Hybrid ventilation
  • AVAPS (Average Volume Assured Pressure Support)
IPAP
  • 4 – 30 cm H₂O
Size
  • 21.6 cm W x 19 cm L x 11.5 cm H
AVAPS rate
  • 0.5 to 5 cmH2O/min
EPAP
  • 4 – 25 cm H₂O
Battery back-up
  • 11 hours at IPAP 15 / EPAP 4 cm H2O and 12 BPM
Inspiratory time
  • 0.5 – 3 sec.
Target tidal volume (when AVAPS enabled)
  • 200 – 1500 ml
Breath rate
  • 0 – 40
Rise time
  • 1 (100 ms) – 6 (600 ms)
Polygraph and polysomnography connections
  • Direct connection to Alice PDx and Alice6 PSGs, AOM to connect to most PSG systems
Triggering and cycling
  • Digital Auto-TRAK algorithm
Noise level
  • &lt; 30 dBA at 10 cmH2O
Humidification
  • System One humidity control and ‘Dry Box’ technology
Alarms
  • Patient disconnection, Apnea, Low minute ventilation, Low tidal volume with AVAPS only), High respiratory rate
Monitoring
  • Pressure, tidal volume, minute ventilation, respiratory rate, Leak, I/E ratio
Data management
  • EncorePro 2 and DirectView software Compatible with oximetry module, Advanced detection of residual respiratory events (Apnea/Hypopnea Index, Obstructed Airway Apnea, Clear Airway Apnea, Hypopnea, Periodic Breathing, RERA, Large Leak and Snore)
Remote control
  • Compatible with PC Direct
  • 1. Not all products are available in all countries. Please contact your sales representative or our customer service team for more information.

