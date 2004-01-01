Sleepware G3 with Somnolyzer powers both our Alice in-lab and portable sleep testing devices. When it comes to managing your patients and sleep business, Sleepware G3 offers easy-to-use capabilities that support extensive workflow efficiencies.
Portable Device Manager (PDM) is a feature that allows you to manage your fleet of Alice NightOne and Alice PDx portable sleep testing devices, as well as manage your patients through the sleep testing cycle by using the Patient and Device Dashboard Start Page. These features allow you to track patients and devices during the portable test workflow using a dashboard – knowing exactly where they are in the workflow process. PDM also allows you to monitor device history, utilization, and statistics.
Powers in-lab Alice PSG and portable studies
One common software platform and database, Sleepware G3, to manage studies from our in-lab PSG, Alice 6, and portable sleep testing devices, Alice NightOne and Alice PDx. Sleepware G3 is a robust platform with enhanced functionality to help busy sleep labs better meet their business and workflow needs, regardless of their lab size. Sleepware G3 also offers optional cloud services, Citrix support, and inbound, outbound & bi-drectional HL7 interface to EMR.
Exclusive autoSV Composite Channel Display
The direct connection of the Omnilab Advance + allows for digital integration with Alice 6, eliminating the need for channel calibrations and multiple cable connections. Omnilab Advanced +, when used with Alice 6, offers an exclusive therapy composite channel that is helpful for complex titrations. This channel automatically captures all relevant features pertaining to the settings you need to see.
Integrated Somnolyzer scoring
Somnolyzer is a clinically-validated, computer-assisted sleep scoring system designed to help simplify and improve sleep study scoring productivity, accuracy, and consistency. Somnolyzer has been show to reduce the amount of time spent on manual scoring by 50-80%. The results of a Somnolyzer-analyzed study will reveal an easy to understand Confidence Trend that is represented similar to a traffic light. The traffic light will direct a clinician to areas of the study requiring more careful attention. Somnolyzer is an optional feature of Sleepware G3, accessible with a per use license activation.
Sleepware Bedside Assistant
Sleepware Bedside Assistant is an application intended to run on a Windows tablet computer and used by night technicians to support them in managing all of their patient studies in the sleep lab during a PSG recording. From anywhere in the sleep lab the tech can view raw signals, video and adjust therapy device settings via OmniLab Direct for any patient in any room. At the bedside, the tech can perform bio-calibrations, impedance checks, machine calibrations, and mark lights off/on. This feature was created with workflow efficiencies and patient safety in mind.
Powers in-lab Alice PSG and portable studies
One common software platform and database, Sleepware G3, to manage studies from our in-lab PSG, Alice 6, and portable sleep testing devices, Alice NightOne and Alice PDx. Sleepware G3 is a robust platform with enhanced functionality to help busy sleep labs better meet their business and workflow needs, regardless of their lab size. Sleepware G3 also offers optional cloud services, Citrix support, and inbound, outbound & bi-drectional HL7 interface to EMR.
Exclusive autoSV Composite Channel Display
The direct connection of the Omnilab Advance + allows for digital integration with Alice 6, eliminating the need for channel calibrations and multiple cable connections. Omnilab Advanced +, when used with Alice 6, offers an exclusive therapy composite channel that is helpful for complex titrations. This channel automatically captures all relevant features pertaining to the settings you need to see.
Integrated Somnolyzer scoring
Somnolyzer is a clinically-validated, computer-assisted sleep scoring system designed to help simplify and improve sleep study scoring productivity, accuracy, and consistency. Somnolyzer has been show to reduce the amount of time spent on manual scoring by 50-80%. The results of a Somnolyzer-analyzed study will reveal an easy to understand Confidence Trend that is represented similar to a traffic light. The traffic light will direct a clinician to areas of the study requiring more careful attention. Somnolyzer is an optional feature of Sleepware G3, accessible with a per use license activation.
Sleepware Bedside Assistant
Sleepware Bedside Assistant is an application intended to run on a Windows tablet computer and used by night technicians to support them in managing all of their patient studies in the sleep lab during a PSG recording. From anywhere in the sleep lab the tech can view raw signals, video and adjust therapy device settings via OmniLab Direct for any patient in any room. At the bedside, the tech can perform bio-calibrations, impedance checks, machine calibrations, and mark lights off/on. This feature was created with workflow efficiencies and patient safety in mind.
