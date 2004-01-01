Sleepware Bedside Assistant

Sleepware Bedside Assistant is an application intended to run on a Windows tablet computer and used by night technicians to support them in managing all of their patient studies in the sleep lab during a PSG recording. From anywhere in the sleep lab the tech can view raw signals, video and adjust therapy device settings via OmniLab Direct for any patient in any room. At the bedside, the tech can perform bio-calibrations, impedance checks, machine calibrations, and mark lights off/on. This feature was created with workflow efficiencies and patient safety in mind.