Features
Smart guide setup walks patient through sensor placement
The Alice NightOne Smart Guide Setup displays illuminated sensor indicators that walks the patient through sensor placement one by one. The indicators will change from yellow to green when a good quality signal is detected. The device uses the same sensors recommended by the AASM for in-lab studies. The device has 3 sensors (effort belt, cannula and oximeter) and a built-in body position sensor that provide seven channels of data (body position, pressure flow, snore, respiratory effort, SpO2, pleth and pulse rate).
Enhanced Good Study Indicator
The Good Study Indicator (GSI) feature allows you to know how much good quality data has been gathered before the device is returned to your lab. Flow, effort and SpO2 signal quality is monitored throughout the night. In the morning, your patient can press the User Button and the GSI visually displays the amount of good-quality data in 25-percent increments. If a problem with a sensor significantly hinders the collection of good data, this is also displayed.
Bluetooth connectivity to therapy devices
A wireless connection is available to Bluetooth-enabled Philips Respironics’ PAP devices.* This connection allows for the flow, pressure and leak therapy channels from the PAP device to synch and record with the Alice NightOne respiratory effort, SpO2 and body position channels. A clinician can use this studydata to measure efficacy of PAP therapy.
Auto-on, recording starts as soon as belt is buckled
The “Auto-on” feature turns on the device as soon as the RIP belt is clicked in place; no need for patients to push a ‘start’ button. The integrated connection eliminates the need for an external effort wire set. The “smart guide” sequence guides patients through the setup process easily and provides feedback to the patient along the way.
The Alice NightOne Smart Guide Setup displays illuminated sensor indicators that walks the patient through sensor placement one by one. The indicators will change from yellow to green when a good quality signal is detected. The device uses the same sensors recommended by the AASM for in-lab studies. The device has 3 sensors (effort belt, cannula and oximeter) and a built-in body position sensor that provide seven channels of data (body position, pressure flow, snore, respiratory effort, SpO2, pleth and pulse rate).
The Good Study Indicator (GSI) feature allows you to know how much good quality data has been gathered before the device is returned to your lab. Flow, effort and SpO2 signal quality is monitored throughout the night. In the morning, your patient can press the User Button and the GSI visually displays the amount of good-quality data in 25-percent increments. If a problem with a sensor significantly hinders the collection of good data, this is also displayed.
A wireless connection is available to Bluetooth-enabled Philips Respironics’ PAP devices.* This connection allows for the flow, pressure and leak therapy channels from the PAP device to synch and record with the Alice NightOne respiratory effort, SpO2 and body position channels. A clinician can use this studydata to measure efficacy of PAP therapy.
The “Auto-on” feature turns on the device as soon as the RIP belt is clicked in place; no need for patients to push a ‘start’ button. The integrated connection eliminates the need for an external effort wire set. The “smart guide” sequence guides patients through the setup process easily and provides feedback to the patient along the way.
Specifications
Power Requirements
Two AA (1.5V) alkaline batteries or two AA (1.2V) NiMH rechargeable batteries with at least 2400 mAh capacity.
1119823
Alice NightOne, Nonin SPO2 Cable
P1390
Pro-Flow Nasal Cannula, Adult 16” 5pk
1113310
SD3, Thoracic Effort Belt, Adult
1113311
SD3, Thoracic Effort Belt, Adult Large
936
SpO2 Sensor (Finger Clip)
953
SpO2 Sensor (Flex)
954A
Adult Flexwrap (Disposable for use w/953 sensor, 25/pkg)
1062049
Nonin Finger Soft Sensor, Large
1062050
Nonin Finger Soft Sensor, Medium
1062051
Nonin Finger Soft Sensor, Small
P1328-60
Pro-Flow Nasal Cannula, Adult, 16”. 60/box
P1343
Pro-Flow Plus Nasal/Oral Cannula, Adult, 16”. 30/box
1113329
Alice NightOne Quick Start, 10 pack
1114435
Alice NightOne Storage Container Assy
1114520
Alice NightOne Storage Container Foam Insert kit
1104765
USB Cable, Type A to Micro B
PN 1114801
Alice NightOne International Wireless
PN 1114803
Alice NightOne international
Dimensions
10.34 cm X 2.51 cm X 6.78 cm
Weight
Approximately 84 grams; not including sensors or batteries
Power Requirements
Two AA (1.5V) alkaline batteries or two AA (1.2V) NiMH rechargeable batteries with at least 2400 mAh capacity.
1119823
Alice NightOne, Nonin SPO2 Cable
P1390
Pro-Flow Nasal Cannula, Adult 16” 5pk
1113310
SD3, Thoracic Effort Belt, Adult
1113311
SD3, Thoracic Effort Belt, Adult Large
936
SpO2 Sensor (Finger Clip)
953
SpO2 Sensor (Flex)
954A
Adult Flexwrap (Disposable for use w/953 sensor, 25/pkg)
1062049
Nonin Finger Soft Sensor, Large
1062050
Nonin Finger Soft Sensor, Medium
1062051
Nonin Finger Soft Sensor, Small
P1328-60
Pro-Flow Nasal Cannula, Adult, 16”. 60/box
P1343
Pro-Flow Plus Nasal/Oral Cannula, Adult, 16”. 30/box
1113329
Alice NightOne Quick Start, 10 pack
1114435
Alice NightOne Storage Container Assy
1114520
Alice NightOne Storage Container Foam Insert kit
1104765
USB Cable, Type A to Micro B
PN 1114801
Alice NightOne International Wireless
PN 1114803
Alice NightOne international
Dimensions
10.34 cm X 2.51 cm X 6.78 cm
Weight
Approximately 84 grams; not including sensors or batteries
* Available in selected countries.
