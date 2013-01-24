Search terms

Care Orchestrator Essence

Desktop patient management system

Find similar products

Essential information about your sleep apnea therapy and ventilation patients – delivered to your desktop. Care Orchestrator Essence provides rich and interactive patient data that allows you to remotely monitor and manage your at-home patients. Help identify at-risk patients, make informed decisions and manage prescriptions.

Contact us
Features
Easy to use
Easy to use

Easy to use

Display of vital patient information (waveforms, trends, usage patterns, summary statistics, oximetry data) is clear and easy to navigate, toggle deep into patient specifics or view the big picture

Easy to use

Easy to use
Display of vital patient information (waveforms, trends, usage patterns, summary statistics, oximetry data) is clear and easy to navigate, toggle deep into patient specifics or view the big picture

Easy to use

Display of vital patient information (waveforms, trends, usage patterns, summary statistics, oximetry data) is clear and easy to navigate, toggle deep into patient specifics or view the big picture
Click here for more information
Easy to use
Easy to use

Easy to use

Display of vital patient information (waveforms, trends, usage patterns, summary statistics, oximetry data) is clear and easy to navigate, toggle deep into patient specifics or view the big picture
Monitor and take action
Monitor and take action

Monitor and take action

Monitor, qualify and assess patient risk to help identify patients who have experienced a change in therapy and may need extra attention, plus the ability to manage a patient’s prescription through the use of removable media.

Monitor and take action

Monitor and take action
Monitor, qualify and assess patient risk to help identify patients who have experienced a change in therapy and may need extra attention, plus the ability to manage a patient’s prescription through the use of removable media.

Monitor and take action

Monitor, qualify and assess patient risk to help identify patients who have experienced a change in therapy and may need extra attention, plus the ability to manage a patient’s prescription through the use of removable media.
Click here for more information
Monitor and take action
Monitor and take action

Monitor and take action

Monitor, qualify and assess patient risk to help identify patients who have experienced a change in therapy and may need extra attention, plus the ability to manage a patient’s prescription through the use of removable media.
Compatible and connected
Compatible and connected

Compatible and connected

Works with most Philips sleep devices and NIV devices, and can work offline independent of a cloud-based environment, with the ability to sync data at a later point.

Compatible and connected

Compatible and connected
Works with most Philips sleep devices and NIV devices, and can work offline independent of a cloud-based environment, with the ability to sync data at a later point.

Compatible and connected

Works with most Philips sleep devices and NIV devices, and can work offline independent of a cloud-based environment, with the ability to sync data at a later point.
Click here for more information
Compatible and connected
Compatible and connected

Compatible and connected

Works with most Philips sleep devices and NIV devices, and can work offline independent of a cloud-based environment, with the ability to sync data at a later point.
  • Easy to use
  • Monitor and take action
  • Compatible and connected
See all features
Easy to use
Easy to use

Easy to use

Display of vital patient information (waveforms, trends, usage patterns, summary statistics, oximetry data) is clear and easy to navigate, toggle deep into patient specifics or view the big picture

Easy to use

Easy to use
Display of vital patient information (waveforms, trends, usage patterns, summary statistics, oximetry data) is clear and easy to navigate, toggle deep into patient specifics or view the big picture

Easy to use

Display of vital patient information (waveforms, trends, usage patterns, summary statistics, oximetry data) is clear and easy to navigate, toggle deep into patient specifics or view the big picture
Click here for more information
Easy to use
Easy to use

Easy to use

Display of vital patient information (waveforms, trends, usage patterns, summary statistics, oximetry data) is clear and easy to navigate, toggle deep into patient specifics or view the big picture
Monitor and take action
Monitor and take action

Monitor and take action

Monitor, qualify and assess patient risk to help identify patients who have experienced a change in therapy and may need extra attention, plus the ability to manage a patient’s prescription through the use of removable media.

Monitor and take action

Monitor and take action
Monitor, qualify and assess patient risk to help identify patients who have experienced a change in therapy and may need extra attention, plus the ability to manage a patient’s prescription through the use of removable media.

Monitor and take action

Monitor, qualify and assess patient risk to help identify patients who have experienced a change in therapy and may need extra attention, plus the ability to manage a patient’s prescription through the use of removable media.
Click here for more information
Monitor and take action
Monitor and take action

Monitor and take action

Monitor, qualify and assess patient risk to help identify patients who have experienced a change in therapy and may need extra attention, plus the ability to manage a patient’s prescription through the use of removable media.
Compatible and connected
Compatible and connected

Compatible and connected

Works with most Philips sleep devices and NIV devices, and can work offline independent of a cloud-based environment, with the ability to sync data at a later point.

Compatible and connected

Compatible and connected
Works with most Philips sleep devices and NIV devices, and can work offline independent of a cloud-based environment, with the ability to sync data at a later point.

Compatible and connected

Works with most Philips sleep devices and NIV devices, and can work offline independent of a cloud-based environment, with the ability to sync data at a later point.
Click here for more information
Compatible and connected
Compatible and connected

Compatible and connected

Works with most Philips sleep devices and NIV devices, and can work offline independent of a cloud-based environment, with the ability to sync data at a later point.
Do you want to know what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)?
Click here to learn more

Specifications

Part number
Part number
Part number
  • 113469
Configuration
Configuration
Installation
  • Standalone, client/server or disconnected
Minimum system requirements
Minimum system requirements
Update requirement
  • Windows 7 Service Pack 1
Minimum processor
  • 2.0 GHz processor
Memory requirements
  • 1.0 GB RAM
Hard drive requirements
  • 80 Gb hard drive
Compatibility
  • Compatible with most Philips sleep and home ventilation devices
Part number
Part number
Part number
  • 113469
Configuration
Configuration
Installation
  • Standalone, client/server or disconnected
See all specifications
Part number
Part number
Part number
  • 113469
Configuration
Configuration
Installation
  • Standalone, client/server or disconnected
Minimum system requirements
Minimum system requirements
Update requirement
  • Windows 7 Service Pack 1
Minimum processor
  • 2.0 GHz processor
Memory requirements
  • 1.0 GB RAM
Hard drive requirements
  • 80 Gb hard drive
Compatibility
  • Compatible with most Philips sleep and home ventilation devices
  • 1 Through use of an SD memory card
  • 2 Future functionality

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.