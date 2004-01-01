DynaSuite Neuro is an advanced post-processing system with a clinically focused workflow and a unique ability to perform automated processing of data acquired from multiple MR vendors. From diagnosis to treatment planning, DynaSuite Neuro offers custom tools for advanced applications in one easy-to-use package designed for neuroradiologists.
The Smart Fusion Review summarizes findings with multi-layered 2D or 3D renderings of anatomical or processed data results. Users can review external landmarks or select skull stripping to unveil a vessel map or any other underlay. The 3D display provides rotations, cut planes, and adjustable thresholds that offer distinct clinical insights.
View and control findings with a robust display
Insightful fMRI reviews
The fMRI Review displays results from BOLD epi sequences over high resolution anatomical images. Block paradigm fMRI activation maps can be calculated and plotted with time course graphs. A motion check feature offers insights into paradigm integrity and ROI voxel statistics. Threshold and opacity overlay settings are adjusted with sliders.
Comprehensive displays of results for a wide range of application
The Diffusion Review provides parallel displays of processed results for both high b-value diffusion and diffusion tensor data. ROIs defined from ADC or FA maps can be applied to colored directional maps for fiber tracking and a variety of clinical conditions and treatments.
View and compare blood flow patterns with Dynamic Review
Simultaneously view color flow maps illustrating rCBV, rCBF, MTT, rTTP, and permeability leakage maps. View a real-time susceptibility curve on a voxel-by-voxel basis or over an ROI for statistical analysis comparisons.
Effective, efficient Quality Checks
DynaSuite Neuro streamlines your workflow with automated post-processing. Comprehensive Quality Checks for each application provide an extra measure of confidence. Quality control hangings make it easy to visually check the alignment and co-registration of result data. Users can adjust settings and positions applied to final computations.
Export results to archives or to your presurgical planning system
Archive user-created result images and final reports to your PACS system to be combined and stored with original study data. Images can also be exported to compatible surgical planning and navigation systems.
The fMRI Review displays results from BOLD epi sequences over high resolution anatomical images. Block paradigm fMRI activation maps can be calculated and plotted with time course graphs. A motion check feature offers insights into paradigm integrity and ROI voxel statistics. Threshold and opacity overlay settings are adjusted with sliders.
The fMRI Review displays results from BOLD epi sequences over high resolution anatomical images. Block paradigm fMRI activation maps can be calculated and plotted with time course graphs. A motion check feature offers insights into paradigm integrity and ROI voxel statistics. Threshold and opacity overlay settings are adjusted with sliders.
Comprehensive displays of results for a wide range of applications
The Diffusion Review provides parallel displays of processed results for both high b-value diffusion and diffusion tensor data. ROIs defined from ADC or FA maps can be applied to colored directional maps for fiber tracking and a variety of clinical conditions and treatments.
The Diffusion Review provides parallel displays of processed results for both high b-value diffusion and diffusion tensor data. ROIs defined from ADC or FA maps can be applied to colored directional maps for fiber tracking and a variety of clinical conditions and treatments.
Simultaneously view color flow maps illustrating rCBV, rCBF, MTT, rTTP, and permeability leakage maps. View a real-time susceptibility curve on a voxel-by-voxel basis or over an ROI for statistical analysis comparisons.
Simultaneously view color flow maps illustrating rCBV, rCBF, MTT, rTTP, and permeability leakage maps. View a real-time susceptibility curve on a voxel-by-voxel basis or over an ROI for statistical analysis comparisons.
DynaSuite Neuro streamlines your workflow with automated post-processing. Comprehensive Quality Checks for each application provide an extra measure of confidence. Quality control hangings make it easy to visually check the alignment and co-registration of result data. Users can adjust settings and positions applied to final computations.
DynaSuite Neuro streamlines your workflow with automated post-processing. Comprehensive Quality Checks for each application provide an extra measure of confidence. Quality control hangings make it easy to visually check the alignment and co-registration of result data. Users can adjust settings and positions applied to final computations.
Archive user-created result images and final reports to your PACS system to be combined and stored with original study data. Images can also be exported to compatible surgical planning and navigation systems.
Archive user-created result images and final reports to your PACS system to be combined and stored with original study data. Images can also be exported to compatible surgical planning and navigation systems.
Specifications
Standalone Specifications
Operating System
Windows 7 64 bit, Windows 10 64 bit
Processor
Dual Core CPU
Memory
8 GB
Hard Drive
System/Database: Greater than 10GB; Data: Greater than 100GB
Graphics Card
OpenGL compatible, Greater than 512MB PCIe x16
Display
1680x1050 Resolution
Client Specifications
Operating System
Windows 7 64 bit, Windows 10 64 bit
Processor
Dual Core CPU
Memory
8 GB
Hard Drive
System/Database: Greater than 100GB
Graphics Card
OpenGL compatible, greater than 512MB PCle x16
Display
1680x1050 Resolution
Server Specifications
Operating System
WS 2008 R2, 2016, 2019 = 64 bit, Windows 7 & 10 = 64 bit
System/Database: Greater than 10GB; Data: Greater than 100GB
Graphics Card
OpenGL compatible, Greater than 512MB PCIe x16
Display
1680x1050 Resolution
Operating System
Windows 7 64 bit, Windows 10 64 bit
Processor
Dual Core CPU
Memory
8 GB
Hard Drive
System/Database: Greater than 100GB
Graphics Card
OpenGL compatible, greater than 512MB PCle x16
Display
1680x1050 Resolution
Server Specifications
Operating System
WS 2008 R2, 2016, 2019 = 64 bit, Windows 7 & 10 = 64 bit
Processor
Dual Core CPU
Hard drive capacity
System: > 10GB, Database: > 50GB, Data: > 1TB
Memory
8 GB
DynaSuite Neuro is Manufactured by MeVis Medical Solutions AG
Product not available for sale in all countries. Please contact your sales representative to ascertain availability in your country.
