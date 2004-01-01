Insight for clinical decisions

How do you measure confidence? For clinicians around the world, the answer is QLAB. QLAB is a collection of advanced clinical tools that are fast, easy to use, and provide you with results that are reproducible and consistent, bringing confidence to every study. QLAB is designed to make it easy to get the data you need to drive decisions that can result in quality patient care and efficiencies. View and interrogate data on‐cart and off‐cart to enhance department workflow.