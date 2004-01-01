By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Insight for clinical decisions
Insight for clinical decisions
How do you measure confidence? For clinicians around the world, the answer is QLAB. QLAB is a collection of advanced clinical tools that are fast, easy to use, and provide you with results that are reproducible and consistent, bringing confidence to every study. QLAB is designed to make it easy to get the data you need to drive decisions that can result in quality patient care and efficiencies. View and interrogate data on‐cart and off‐cart to enhance department workflow.
CMQ Stress
Based on 2D speckle tracking technology, CMQ Stress provides a method for assessing global, regional, and local cardiac function at rest and peak exercise. Philips fast and easy‐to‐use interface is designed specifically for stress echo exams.
Strain Quantification (SQ)
Provides functional data from color tissue Doppler velocities Derive displacement, strain, and strain rate
Power and Intelligence
Power and intelligence
QLAB 10 adds exceptional power and intelligence to advanced quantification
• New user interface
• New Q‐Apps that utilize anatomical intelligence
• Exam worklist instead of an image‐based interface for ease of use
• Patient study management, image review, and advanced
visualization and quantification
Vascular Plaque Quantification
Vascular Plaque Quantification to quantify atherosclerosis
Vascular Plaque Quantification is a non-invasive tool that
uses 3D technology to visualize and quantify both the
overall volume of vascular plaque in the carotid artery
and the percent area of vessel reduction, as well as other
characteristics of plaque composition. VPQ may prove
to be a valuable tool to aid in determining who is at an
increased risk of stroke or cardiovascular disease based
on this important measurement of plaque buildup in the
carotid artery.
The ideal tool of every echo lab, Automated 2D Cardiac
QuantificationA.I. (a2DQA.I.) with ZeroClick technology uses
AIUS for an Auto-ROI to drive the Q-App and provide rapid
access to proven 2D EF and volumes. AutoEF is available
during the study and so fits in with an everyday echo protocol.
How do you measure confidence? For clinicians around the world, the answer is QLAB. QLAB is a collection of advanced clinical tools that are fast, easy to use, and provide you with results that are reproducible and consistent, bringing confidence to every study. QLAB is designed to make it easy to get the data you need to drive decisions that can result in quality patient care and efficiencies. View and interrogate data on‐cart and off‐cart to enhance department workflow.
CMQ Stress
Based on 2D speckle tracking technology, CMQ Stress provides a method for assessing global, regional, and local cardiac function at rest and peak exercise. Philips fast and easy‐to‐use interface is designed specifically for stress echo exams.
Strain Quantification (SQ)
Provides functional data from color tissue Doppler velocities Derive displacement, strain, and strain rate
Power and Intelligence
QLAB 10 adds exceptional power and intelligence to advanced quantification
• New user interface
• New Q‐Apps that utilize anatomical intelligence
• Exam worklist instead of an image‐based interface for ease of use
• Patient study management, image review, and advanced
visualization and quantification
Vascular Plaque Quantification
Vascular Plaque Quantification is a non-invasive tool that
uses 3D technology to visualize and quantify both the
overall volume of vascular plaque in the carotid artery
and the percent area of vessel reduction, as well as other
characteristics of plaque composition. VPQ may prove
to be a valuable tool to aid in determining who is at an
increased risk of stroke or cardiovascular disease based
on this important measurement of plaque buildup in the
carotid artery.
The ideal tool of every echo lab, Automated 2D Cardiac
QuantificationA.I. (a2DQA.I.) with ZeroClick technology uses
AIUS for an Auto-ROI to drive the Q-App and provide rapid
access to proven 2D EF and volumes. AutoEF is available
during the study and so fits in with an everyday echo protocol.
