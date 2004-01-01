Vascular Plaque Quantification to quantify atherosclerosis

Vascular Plaque Quantification is a non-invasive tool that uses 3D technology to visualize and quantify both the overall volume of vascular plaque in the carotid artery and the percent area of vessel reduction, as well as other characteristics of plaque composition. VPQ may prove to be a valuable tool to aid in determining who is at an increased risk of stroke or cardiovascular disease based on this important measurement of plaque buildup in the carotid artery.