Premium technologies bring a new level of image quality to compact ultrasound so performance isn't sacrificed for portability. Designed for critical study requirements and big system performance everywhere you need it.
PureWave
Diagnostic Excellence
Extreme performance is built into the CX50 system, making portable echo studies easier than ever. Philips has migrated clinically proven premium technologies to a highly mobile platform. The system adapts to your workflow, with intuitive tools designed around your needs, whether you’re in the critical care unit, at the bedside, or at a remote location. The result is echo on the go with ease of use, exceptional image quality, and sophisticated analysis.
QLAB quantification software
The CX50 offers assessment and analysis capabilities with QLAB’s Q-Apps: Cardiac motion quantification with speckle tracking technology (CMQ), Mitral Valve Quantification (MVN), Intima media thickness evaluation (IMT) and Region of interest (ROI)
Wireless & wired DICOM
The CX50 system features a high resolution monitor for excellent viewing in the most difficult portable environments, and fast system start-up allows you to quickly begin your studies. Wireless and wired DICOM allow flexibility when connecting to your PACS. You can also export your data by DVD and USB media with integrated DICOM viewer.
Portable ultrasound
Getting clear diagnostic data from portable exams is complicated by many factors. Now you can have the image quality you need for diagnostic confidence wherever you need it. Take the CX50 to your patients – in the surgical suite, CCU and ICU, at satellite clinics and screening events, in the ED and OR, and in the NICU or PICU. The CX50’s image quality makes it the ideal choice for your critically ill patients, where space and equipment limit access, and quick responses are needed.
Digital broadband beamforming
As a recognized leader in echocardiography, Philips continually advances the science with innovations and breakthrough technologies that extend the application of ultrasound to new clinical areas. Now premium performance is available on a portable system designed for the cath lab and hybrid OR.
On cart configuration
The CX50 cart allows for easy mobility and effortless maneuverability throughout the hospital. The system and cart are combined ergonomically into one unit that is slim, lightweight and height adjustable. It can be swiveled and locked so you are set up quickly everywhere you need premium performance. It’s the solution for your patient exams in confined areas, such as the CCU and bedside.
Integrated handle
For situations that call for the ultimate in portability, the CX50 is a fully functional laptop-sized ultrasound system with an integrated handle for easy carrying. Now you can navigate with a new level of utility, and take premium performance where fast responses are needed.
XRES
Caring for your young patients. There are many challenges caring for patients in the NICU and PICU, but having access to premium performance echo is not one of them. You can easily maneuver the compact CX50 system around the bedside, crib, or isolette without interfering with support equipment.
QLAB quantification software
The CX50 offers assessment and analysis capabilities with QLAB’s Q-Apps: Cardiac motion quantification with speckle tracking technology (CMQ), Mitral Valve Quantification (MVN), Intima media thickness evaluation (IMT) and Region of interest (ROI)
Wireless & wired DICOM
The CX50 system features a high resolution monitor for excellent viewing in the most difficult portable environments, and fast system start-up allows you to quickly begin your studies. Wireless and wired DICOM allow flexibility when connecting to your PACS. You can also export your data by DVD and USB media with integrated DICOM viewer.
Portable ultrasound
Getting clear diagnostic data from portable exams is complicated by many factors. Now you can have the image quality you need for diagnostic confidence wherever you need it. Take the CX50 to your patients – in the surgical suite, CCU and ICU, at satellite clinics and screening events, in the ED and OR, and in the NICU or PICU. The CX50’s image quality makes it the ideal choice for your critically ill patients, where space and equipment limit access, and quick responses are needed.
Digital broadband beamforming
As a recognized leader in echocardiography, Philips continually advances the science with innovations and breakthrough technologies that extend the application of ultrasound to new clinical areas. Now premium performance is available on a portable system designed for the cath lab and hybrid OR.
On cart configuration
The CX50 cart allows for easy mobility and effortless maneuverability throughout the hospital. The system and cart are combined ergonomically into one unit that is slim, lightweight and height adjustable. It can be swiveled and locked so you are set up quickly everywhere you need premium performance. It’s the solution for your patient exams in confined areas, such as the CCU and bedside.
Integrated handle
For situations that call for the ultimate in portability, the CX50 is a fully functional laptop-sized ultrasound system with an integrated handle for easy carrying. Now you can navigate with a new level of utility, and take premium performance where fast responses are needed.
XRES
Caring for your young patients. There are many challenges caring for patients in the NICU and PICU, but having access to premium performance echo is not one of them. You can easily maneuver the compact CX50 system around the bedside, crib, or isolette without interfering with support equipment.
