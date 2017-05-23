Premium technologies bring a new level of image quality to compact ultrasound so performance isn't sacrificed for portability. Designed for critical study requirements and big system performance everywhere you need it.
PureWave
PureWave Everywhere
PureWave technology represents one of the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than conventional piezoelectric material, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration in technically difficult patients with a single transducer for excellent detailed resolution.
QLAB quantification software
Expand diagnostic information
The CX50 offers assessment and analysis capabilities with QLAB’s Q‐Apps: GI 3D quantification (GI 3DQ), Region of interest (ROI), Intima media thickness evaluation (IMT), Cardiac motion quantification with speckle tracking technology (CMQ), Strain quantification (SQ), and MicroVascular imaging (MVI).
Wireless & wired DICOM
Wireless & wired DICOM for connectivity in any environment
The CX50 system features a high resolution monitor for excellent viewing in the most difficult portable environments, and fast system start-up allows you to quickly begin your studies. Wireless and wired DICOM allow flexibility when connecting to your PACS. You can also export your data by DVD and USB media with integrated DICOM viewer.
Portable ultrasound
Portable ultrasound when fast action is needed
Getting high quality diagnostic data from portable exams is complicated by many factors. Now you can have the image quality you need for diagnostic confidence wherever you need it. Take the CX50 to your patients – in the surgical suite, CCU and ICU, in labor and delivery and at satellite clinics and screening events, in the ED and OR, and in the NICU or PICU. The CX50’s image quality and compact size makes it the ideal choice where space is limited.
Beamforming
Digital broadband beamforming on a compact
The CX50 combines the broadband capabilities of a digital beamformer with the broadband signals produced by PureWave transducers. Now, even on a compact system, complete tissue signatures are captured, preserved, and displayed. The level of image quality is exceptional, allowing you to fully appreciate subtle anatomical details.
On cart
On cart
The CX50 cart allows for easy mobility and effortless maneuverability throughout the hospital. The system and cart are combined ergonomically into one unit that is slim, lightweight and height adjustable. It can be swiveled and locked so you are set up quickly everywhere you need premium ultrasound performance. It’s the solution for your patient exams in confined areas, such as the ER, CCU, NICU, OR and bedside.
SonoCT
SonoCT brings a new level of quality to compact ultrasound
System-guided protocols help facilitate capturing the required views for your studies. SmartExam protocols have been clinically proven to reduce exam time by up to 50% by reducing keystrokes and alerting you if views have been missed.
SmartExam
Reduce exam time by up to 50%
SmartExam protocols are easy‐to‐use customizable guides that help you perform complete studies on every patient. The on‐screen menu guides you through the required views for a specific exam type, automatically enters annotation, and builds your report. Save time, reduce repeated moves, and increase efficiency and consistency of exams.
Hand Carry
Premium performance in the surgery suite
With the ever-present quest for more imaging data, it's only logical that clinicians want it during procedures as well. And they can have it. Ultrasound provides real-time views without accessing large equipment or subjecting patients to additional radiation exposure.
XRES
XRES brings a new level of clarity to compact ultrasound
Advanced XRES adaptive image processing reduces speckle, haze, and clutter, resulting in images virtually free from noise, with superb quality and edge definition. When SonoCT and XRES work in tandem, the subtlest of diagnostic features are enhanced, making it easy to achieve high clinical imaging in portable studies.
Post‐processing
Fine‐tune exams with active native data
The CX50 system stores active native acoustic data giving you the ability to adjust virtually all scanning parameters on single images, clips and stored 2D and Doppler data. Images can be readjusted during or after the exam, enhancing diagnostic details, allowing for short exam times.
Remote travel
Remote travel
The CX50 system is the ideal solution for multiple‐site support. With its convenient travel case, you can easily take the CX50 to distant clinical locations. Now clinical staff can support satellite offices, screening events, and mobile services with premium imaging.
Premium performance in the surgery suite
Premium performance in the surgery suite
The CX50 supports transducers designed specifically for abdominal and vascular surgical procedures, bringing premium performance to the OR and expanding the system’s clinical value. The system’s size and maneuverability make it ideal for the confined space in the OR, and its outstanding performance enables confident imaging exploration within incision sites.
Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
