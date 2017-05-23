Q‐Station software helps streamline workflow, perform advanced analysis and quantify your Philips general imaging data. Q‐Station combines a suite of capabilities for a full range of off‐cart functions, designed around your workflow needs.
Media Gallery
Features
QLAB options
QLAB options provide advanced quantification and analysis
Build, customize and expand Q‐App option capabilities for comprehensive analysis and quantification. Obtain ejection fractions in less than a minute, objectively assess left ventricular global function, extensively analyze 2D images, view unlimited perspectives and planes from 3D data sets, and extract data into the report.
Suite of functions
Suite of functions for streamlined and personalized workflow
Software allows for review of echo exams, 2D/3D analyses and quantifications, secondary capture saves, on‐cart measurement review and editing, findings and comments reporting, and saving results.
Connect resources
Q‐Station is the axis of your workflow
Manage patient studies, series, images and reports. Retrieve data from local databases, CD/DVD/USB drives, and PACS. Copy, move and merge studies, plus email draft reports.
It helps you quickly and easily adapt to your lab’s workflow when you add new capabilities. Configure options, media, connections and backup functions.
Comprehensive analysis options
Tools to assess the anatomy and help find the answers
View and edit measurements made on the cart, and perform new measurements and calculations using adult echo, pediatric echo or vascular templates. Save measurements and calculations to the report. Create user‐defined measurements and map DICOM SR measurements from 3rd party ultrasound sytems.
Cardiology application
Advanced quantification
Customize capabilities and expand at any time. Obtain ejection fractions in less than a minute, assess left ventricular global function, and extensively analyze 2D, M‐mode and Doppler images. Save time with Automated ROI tracking, which also increases reproducibility among users. View unlimited perspectives and planes from 3D data sets, including mitral valve anatomy. All analyzed and extracted data flows to the report seamlessly.
Multi‐modality viewing
View non‐ultrsaound images such as CT, MR, X‐ray Angiography, NM, and more
Reference viewing of non‐ultrasound images allows a big picure view of the patient. View images from other procedures side‐by‐side with ultrasound to visually track the patient's continuum of care.
3D visualization and quantification for general imaging (GI 3DQ)
Shared service general imaging applications (GI 3DQ)
3D tools that support the viewing and quanification of 3D data sets. View, crop, rotate access to visions controls, and perform everyday measurements on 3D ultrasound data sets. Save processed and rendered images back to patient study on Q‐Station and export to the PACS.
Vascular Plaque Quantification (VPQ)
Vascular applications (VPQ)
VPQ uses 3D technology to visualize and quantify the overall volume of atherosclerotic plaque in the carotid artery. Automatically measure plaque burden throughout the captured volume. Measure the percent area of vessel reduction and other characteristics of plague composition. Save processed and rendered images back to patient study on QStation and export to PACS.
Elastography Quantification
Shared service general imaging applications
Provides strain elastography quantification of tissue deformation based on an elastogram and provides decision support for tissue stiffness. Save images back to the patient study in Q‐Station and export to PACS.
Intima Media Thickness (IMT)
Vascular applications (IMT)
IMT provides easy and consistent measurements of intima media thickness in carotids and other superficial vessels. Save measurements back to the patient study on Q‐Station and export to PACS.
Suite of functions
Connect resources
Comprehensive analysis options
Cardiology application
Multi‐modality viewing
3D visualization and quantification for general imaging (GI 3DQ)
Vascular Plaque Quantification (VPQ)
Elastography Quantification
Intima Media Thickness (IMT)
