Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with
Choosing a new ultrasound system is all about balance. You need accurate diagnostic information quickly, a simplified yet intuitive user interface, and easy access to critical features, along with an ergonomic design and the latest technology.
Designed for balance
Anatomical Intelligence for Breast
Workflow meets wow
Performance you can see
Comfort meets competence
A smart investment
TrueVue advanced 3D display
MaxVue high definition display
|Width
|
|Height
|
|Depth
|
|Weight
|
|Monitor size
|
|Degrees of movement
|
|Width
|
|Height
|
|Monitor size
|
|Degrees of movement
|
|Width
|
|Height
|
|Depth
|
|Weight
|
|Monitor size
|
|Degrees of movement
|
Philips understand the challenges you face. From a changing patient population to the need to maximize resources, the challenges can be considerable. Philips Affiniti helps you overcome these daily challenges so you can provide the best possible care for your patients every day. Affiniti offers a powerful combination of performance and workflow advances to enhance diagnostic confidence making it the choice of clinicians worldwide.
