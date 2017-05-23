This major upgrade unleashes the full power of our nSIGHT Imaging architecture by incorporating image quality advances across our complete suite of transducers and a wide range of applications.
EPIQ 7C is the new direction for premium ultrasound, featuring an exceptional level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding cardiovascular practices.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
MaxVue high definition display
MaxVue high definition display
MaxVue high definition display
MaxVue high definition display
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Advanced user experience
Advanced user experience
Advanced user experience
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
Library quiet for small examination rooms
Library quiet for small examination rooms
Library quiet for small examination rooms
Anatomical Intelligence turns images into answers
Anatomical Intelligence turns images into answers
Anatomical Intelligence turns images into answers
MaxVue high definition display
MaxVue high definition display
MaxVue high definition display
MaxVue high definition display
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Advanced user experience
Advanced user experience
Advanced user experience
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
Library quiet for small examination rooms
Library quiet for small examination rooms
Library quiet for small examination rooms
Anatomical Intelligence turns images into answers
Anatomical Intelligence turns images into answers
Anatomical Intelligence turns images into answers
This major upgrade unleashes the full power of our nSIGHT Imaging architecture by incorporating image quality advances across our complete suite of transducers and a wide range of applications.
HeartModelAI is a new premier Anatomically Intelligent Ultrasound (AIUS) application that automatically detects, segments and quantifies the left ventricle and left atrium volumes and ejection fraction, from the same Live 3D volume.
|Width
|
|Height
|
|Depth
|
|Weight
|
|Monitor size
|
|Degrees of movement
|
|Height adjustment
|
|Width
|
|Height
|
|Monitor size
|
|Degrees of movement
|
|Width
|
|Height
|
|Depth
|
|Weight
|
|Monitor size
|
|Degrees of movement
|
|Height adjustment
|
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.