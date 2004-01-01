The 920M Plus and 2500A handheld pulse oximeters provide on-the-spot oximetry readings, and are designed to be easy to use for both healthcare professionals and patients. They feature a bigger display, better performance and a 72-hour memory.
A diverse line of finger and ear sensors are available for the 920M Plus. Choose the sensor most suited to the patient, whether adult, infant or neonatal.
Full line of sensors for wide variety of studies
New design
New design is smaller, lighter and easier to carry
Profusion Light
Profusion Light indicates a good connection
The 920M's profusion light makes the device incredibly easy to use. If it lights up, you're recording!
Larger Display
Larger Display is easier to read
The improved display makes it harder to confuse oxygen saturation and pulse readings.
Optional Rechargeable Battery System
Two button operation
Two button operation puts you in control of all functions
Expanded memory
Expanded memory enables longer studies
The 920M Plus Oximeter can record up to 72 hours of data, which allows for longer studies.
Reduced power use
Reduced power use for increased efficiency
The 920M runs on four AA batteries for 100 hours of use, instead of six. The battery light gives you a clear indication of battery condition.
Specifications
Measuring
Measuring
Oxygen Saturation Range
0 to 100%
Pulse Rate Range
18 to 300
beats per minute
General
General
Warranty
3 years
Accuracy
Accuracy
Oxygen Saturation
70-100% +/- 2 digits for adults using Finger Clip Sensors/70-100% +/- 3 digits for adults using Flex, Flexi-Form, or Reflectance Sensors/70-100% +/- 4 digits using Ear Clip Sensors/70-95% +/- 3 digits for neonates using Infant or Neonatal Sensors
Pulse Rate
+/-3, +/-1 digit
Memory
Memory
Memory Capacity
72
hour(s)
Indicators
Indicators
Pulse Quality
LED, tri-color
Numeric Displays
3-digit, 7-segment LED, red
Low battery
LED, yellow
Temperature
Temperature
Operating temperature
-20°C to 50°C (-4°F to 122°F)
Storage/Transportation temperature
-30°C to 50°C (-22°F to 122°F)
Humidity
Humidity
Operation humidity
10 to 90% non-condensing
%
Storage/Transportation humidity
10 to 95% non-condensing
%
Altitude
Altitude
Operating altitude
Up to 12,000 meters (40,000 feet)
Hyperbaric pressure
Up to 4
atm
Power Options
Power Options
Batteries
Four 1.5 V AA size alkaline batteries (100 hours typical operation)
