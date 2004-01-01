Designed for the MRI, this ECG cable is engineered to work at optimal performance and should be used with the single patch quadtrode application.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|ECG Color Coding
|
|ECG # of leads
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Latex-free
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|CE Certified
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|ECG Color Coding
|
|ECG # of leads
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Latex-free
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|CE Certified
|
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.