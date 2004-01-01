Search terms

CV ECG Cable 4 Lead

Designed for the MRI, this ECG cable is engineered to work at optimal performance and should be used with the single patch quadtrode application.

Specifications

Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • CV
ECG Color Coding
  • AAMI
ECG # of leads
  • 4
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866120, 865214 & 865323
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
CE Certified
  • Yes
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • CV
ECG Color Coding
  • AAMI
ECG # of leads
  • 4
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866120, 865214 & 865323
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
CE Certified
  • Yes

