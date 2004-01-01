The Philips Efficia 5-lead multi-patient use IEC ECG lead set is designed for use with Efficia patient monitors. As part of our range of medical supplies, it helps you get the measurements you need, when you need them, at value pricing. For use with Efficia trunk cable 989803160641 and Efficia branded monitors and defibrillators. Cable length = 1.0m (3 ft); 1.6m (5.3 ft) for limb leads.
Features
Cost-effective performance you demand.
Shielded cable design.
The design of Philips ECG lead sets helps you get a clear signal. Layers of shielding inside the connectors and the wires reduce electrical noise and movement artifact. The result? Minimal electrical interference, for a clear signal that’s easy to read – helping clinicians make their diagnoses.
Versatility across care areas.
Compatibility with multiple devices.
Our ECG cables are compatible with Philips IntelliVue, SureSigns, Efficia and Flex Cardio patient monitors, HeartStart defibrillators and many competitive monitors.
Product safety you expect.
Built-in safety features.
Safety is built into our ECG cable family. For example, an electrical safety connector is standard on all leads and trunk cables, preventing accidental electrical contact. Design features of OR trunk cables and leads minimize the risk of burns at the electrode site during electrosurgery.
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
