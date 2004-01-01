Search terms

Efficia 50mm chemical thermal paper roll, no gridlines

Chemical thermal paper for Efficia monitor/defibrillators. 50mm, no gridlines. 4 rolls per sleeve, 3 sleeves per box.

Product details
Product Category
  • Paper
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Roll
CE Certified
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Unit of Measure
  • 12 rolls
Product Dimensions
  • 1 roll = 50mm (2') x 20M (66')
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Efficia DFM100 Defibrillator/Monitor
Package Weight
  • 0.86 kg
See all specifications
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

