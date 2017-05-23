Single-patient, infant SpO₂ wrap sensor

The Philips M1132A infant wrap sensor is a low-adhesive, single-patient use SpO₂ sensor. Manufactured without latex and made of a soft yet durable fabric that is designed to be gentle on the skin. It can be used on fingers or toes of infants ranging from 3 - 10 kg (6.6 – 22 lbs).
Features
Designed with comfort in mind
Designed to be gentle on the skin
Because infants have sensitive skin, we’ve chosen a soft, flannel-like fabric with foam backing for the M1132A SpO₂ sensor. It is well-ventilated and manufactured without latex, and adhesive is confined to a small pad near the LED light.
Reapply as needed
Easy to reposition
There’s no need to dispose of the sensors unnecessarily. Because it has no tape, the M1132A sensor can be easily repositioned and moved from application site to site.
Service and support
Committed to you
From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.
Reduces signal interference
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Reapply as needed
Service and support
Committed to you
From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.
Reduces signal interference
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
