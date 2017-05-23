Single-patient, adhesive-free, neonatal/infant/adult SpO₂ wrap sensor

The Philips M1134A adhesive-free, single-patient wrap pulse oximetry sensor is designed to protect delicate skin while delivering a high-quality signal. It can be used on the foot or hand for neonates under 3 kg (6.6 lbs), on the big toe or thumb of children from 10-20 kg (22-44 lbs), and on the finger of adults over 40 kg (88 lbs).
Features
Supports protection of delicate skin
Cushioned and adhesive-free
When adhesive is contraindicated, turn to the M1134A adhesive-free wrap sensor. The soft, foam material provides a cushioned surface for patients with delicate skin, including neonates, geriatric patients and patients with burn injuries.
Long life
A single sensor for an average length of stay
The M1134A SpO₂ sensor is designed to be used on a single patient for an average length of stay.
Service and support
Committed to you
From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.
Reduces signal interference
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Long life
A single sensor for an average length of stay
The M1134A SpO₂ sensor is designed to be used on a single patient for an average length of stay.
Reduces signal interference
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Finger (adult); big toe/thumb (child); foot/hand (neonate)
Packaging unit
20 sensors
Adapter cable compatibility
M1943A; M1943AL
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-patient use
Application site
Finger (Adult); Big Toe/Thumb (Child); Foot/Hand (Neonate)
