Mainstream EtCO₂ Airway Adapter, Adult/Pediatric Capnography supplies

This product is the direct replacement for M2513A (989803142681). Mainstream monitoring is an ideal choice for intubated patients. It provides a non-diverting, crisp, accurate CO₂ waveform with no time delay, and does not require use of a scavenger system to collect anesthesia gases. Because patient secretions or high humidity do not contaminate the sensor, it is a preferred choice for these patient conditions or environments. Mainstream EtCO₂ sensor uses a common extension server, providing clinical versatility to use with the same monitor. No calibration is required. The sensors remain stable over time with continual and automatic validated calibration information.