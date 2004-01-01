Search terms

Mainstream EtCO₂ Airway Adapter, Adult/Pediatric

Capnography supplies

This product is the direct replacement for M2513A (989803142681). Mainstream monitoring is an ideal choice for intubated patients. It provides a non-diverting, crisp, accurate CO₂ waveform with no time delay, and does not require use of a scavenger system to collect anesthesia gases. Because patient secretions or high humidity do not contaminate the sensor, it is a preferred choice for these patient conditions or environments. Mainstream EtCO₂ sensor uses a common extension server, providing clinical versatility to use with the same monitor. No calibration is required. The sensors remain stable over time with continual and automatic validated calibration information.

Specifications

Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Mainstream
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Intubated and Non-Intubated
Patient Application
  • Adult/Pediatric
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Gas
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Type
  • Capnography
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .018 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 adapter
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
