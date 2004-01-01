This product is the direct replacement for M2516A (989803146291). Mainstream monitoring is an ideal choice for intubated patients. It provides a non-diverting, crisp, accurate CO₂ waveform with no time delay, and does not require use of a scavenger system to collect anesthesia gases. Because patient secretions or high humidity do not contaminate the sensor, it is a preferred choice for these patient conditions or environments. Mainstream EtCO₂ sensor uses a common extension server, providing clinical versatility to use with the same monitor. No calibration is required. The sensors remain stable over time with automatic calibration information.
