Sidestream LoFlo EtCO₂ Oral/Nasal Cannula, Adult

Capnography supplies

This product is the direct replacement for M2756A (989803144481). Sidestream monitoring is a good option for non-intubated spontaneously breathing patients as well as patients requiring intubation during short-term procedural sedation or anesthesia. LoFlo sidestream EtCO₂ sensors use a common extension server, providing clinical versatility to use with the same monitor. No calibration is required. The sensors remain stable over time with continual and automatic validated calibration information.

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Gas
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Type
  • Capnography
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .340 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 Box of 10
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Sidestream
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-Intubated
Patient Application
  • Adult
Tube Length
  • 3m (10ft)
With Oxygen
  • No
Short Term or Long Term
  • Short Term
