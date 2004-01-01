This is an O2 Hose, DISS female x DISS female, green, 3 m/10 ft accessory for use with the Trilogy EV300 and Respironics V60 and V680 hospital ventilators. For use in the following regions: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Honduras, Indonesia, Israel, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, USA, and Vietnam.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.