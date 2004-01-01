This O2 manifold/transport kit allows easy transition between wall O2 and two O2 cylinders without interruption. Kits include cylinder connecting hoses. For use with the Trilogy EV300 hospital ventilator. Also order the O2 cylinder holder to mount the cylinders to the roll stand.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.