This O2 manifold/transport kit allows easy transition between wall O2 and two O2 cylinders without interruption. Kits include cylinder connecting hoses. For use with the Trilogy EV300 hospital ventilator. Also order the O2 cylinder holder to mount the cylinders to the roll stand.
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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