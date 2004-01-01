This small product roll stand is for use with the Trilogy EV300 ventilator. The roll stand comes partially assembled and includes a basket, side bracket mount for a humidifier, cord and hose wraps, side mounting rails, and mounting plate. 111 cm/43.7 in.
