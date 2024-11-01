This small product roll stand is for use with the Trilogy EV300 ventilator. The roll stand comes partially assembled and includes a basket, side bracket mount for a humidifier, cord and hose wraps, side mounting rails, and mounting plate. 104 cm/41 in.
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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