Threshold PEP is used for airway clearance, bronchial hygiene, or as an alternative to chest physical therapy. The resistive load creates positive pressure during exhalation that helps open the airways and allows mucus to be expelled.
Flow-independent one-way valve is suitable for all patients
Works in any position for effective therapy
Improved mobilization helps clear lungs
Optimizes bronchodilation for improved gas exchange
Constant pressure removes the need for a pressure indicator
Resistance training for improved central and peripheral airway function
Mouthpiece
Convenient design is reliable and easy to clean
|Length
|
|Diameter
|
|Weight
|
|Main Body
|
|Mouthpiece
|
|Nose Clip
|
|Accuracy
|
|Resolution
|
|Reproducibility
|
|Measurement Range
|
|Length
|
|Diameter
|
|Main Body
|
|Mouthpiece
|
|Length
|
|Diameter
|
|Weight
|
|Main Body
|
|Mouthpiece
|
|Nose Clip
|
|Accuracy
|
|Resolution
|
|Reproducibility
|
|Measurement Range
|
