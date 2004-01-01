The Philips Respironics BiPAP A40 Pro bi-level ventilator treats patients suffering from respiratory insufficiency through clinically proven technologies. Its advanced functionality is designed to reduce patient setup times and it automatically adjusts therapy to deliver the lowest possible pressure throughout changing conditions.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Treatment for even the most complex patients
Treatment for even the most complex patients
Treatment for even the most complex patients
Treatment for even the most complex patients
Proven therapies for hypoventilation, sleep overlap disorders, breath and leak control
Proven therapies for hypoventilation, sleep overlap disorders, breath and leak control
Proven therapies for hypoventilation, sleep overlap disorders, breath and leak control
Proven therapies for hypoventilation, sleep overlap disorders, breath and leak control
Remotely monitor and manage therapy
Remotely monitor and manage therapy
Remotely monitor and manage therapy
Remotely monitor and manage therapy
BiPAP A40 Pro - a noninvasive ventilator for all patient types
BiPAP A40 Pro - a noninvasive ventilator for all patient types
BiPAP A40 Pro - a noninvasive ventilator for all patient types
BiPAP A40 Pro - a noninvasive ventilator for all patient types
Optimizing patient management and care
Optimizing patient management and care
Optimizing patient management and care
Optimizing patient management and care
Confidence in quality, always
Confidence in quality, always
Confidence in quality, always
Confidence in quality, always
Treatment for even the most complex patients
Treatment for even the most complex patients
Treatment for even the most complex patients
Treatment for even the most complex patients
Proven therapies for hypoventilation, sleep overlap disorders, breath and leak control
Proven therapies for hypoventilation, sleep overlap disorders, breath and leak control
Proven therapies for hypoventilation, sleep overlap disorders, breath and leak control
Proven therapies for hypoventilation, sleep overlap disorders, breath and leak control
Remotely monitor and manage therapy
Remotely monitor and manage therapy
Remotely monitor and manage therapy
Remotely monitor and manage therapy
BiPAP A40 Pro - a noninvasive ventilator for all patient types
BiPAP A40 Pro - a noninvasive ventilator for all patient types
BiPAP A40 Pro - a noninvasive ventilator for all patient types
BiPAP A40 Pro - a noninvasive ventilator for all patient types
Optimizing patient management and care
Optimizing patient management and care
Optimizing patient management and care
Optimizing patient management and care
Confidence in quality, always
Confidence in quality, always
Confidence in quality, always
Confidence in quality, always
|Pressure (min to max)
|
|BiPAP A40 Pro Modes
|
|Ventilation Features
|
|Trigger Type
|
|Breath Rate
|
|Inspiratory Time
|
|Humidification
|
|Low Flow O2
|
|Settable Alarms
|
|Weight
|
|AC Voltage Source
|
|DC Power Source
|
|Sound
|
|Dimensions
|
|Complete Specifications
|
|Pressure (min to max)
|
|BiPAP A40 Pro Modes
|
|Weight
|
|AC Voltage Source
|
|Pressure (min to max)
|
|BiPAP A40 Pro Modes
|
|Ventilation Features
|
|Trigger Type
|
|Breath Rate
|
|Inspiratory Time
|
|Humidification
|
|Low Flow O2
|
|Settable Alarms
|
|Weight
|
|AC Voltage Source
|
|DC Power Source
|
|Sound
|
|Dimensions
|
|Complete Specifications
|
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.