M1646A PiCCO Temperature Probe

Pulse Index Contour Cardiac Output Temperature Probe

PICCO temperature probe with 4.9ft (1.5m) cable length.

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1012A, M3012A, M3014A
Product Type
  • Cardiac output probe
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 3 oz (85g)
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 per pack
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Temperature Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult, infant, pediatric
Cable Length
  • 4.9ft (1.5m)
See all specifications
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
