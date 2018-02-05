DreamStation positive airway pressure (PAP) sleep therapy devices are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as sleep is intended to be. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation devices empower users to embrace their care with confidence, and enable care teams to practice efficient and effective patient management.
Patient driven design
A sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to pack for travel. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.
Simplified device evaluation
Remote troubleshooting simplifies in-home device evaluation and can help reduce the number of normally functioning devices that are returned for service. Patients can use the easy device self-diagnostic tool to reduce the time and frustration associated with device troubleshooting.
Cost-effective connectivity options
Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading CPAP brands.* DreamStation's modular design makes it easy for you to choose the most cost-effective option for each patient.
Acclimation made easy
DreamStation includes a set of tools to help make it easy for patients starting PAP therapy and for their continued long-term use. EZ-Start can help patients gradually acclimate to therapy, while SmartRamp allows users to fall asleep to lower pressures.
Wake up to progress
Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.
Connect to the care team
Connection to our powerful Encore Anywhere patient compliance management software provides a range of tools to monitor and manage your patients. Adherence Profiler is an optional, intuitive tool that helps you focus your staff’s time on the patients with the greatest likelihood of success.
Support for the long term
Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.
Simplified device evaluation
Remote troubleshooting simplifies in-home device evaluation and can help reduce the number of normally functioning devices that are returned for service. Patients can use the easy device self-diagnostic tool to reduce the time and frustration associated with device troubleshooting.
Cost-effective connectivity options
Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading CPAP brands.* DreamStation's modular design makes it easy for you to choose the most cost-effective option for each patient.
Acclimation made easy
DreamStation includes a set of tools to help make it easy for patients starting PAP therapy and for their continued long-term use. EZ-Start can help patients gradually acclimate to therapy, while SmartRamp allows users to fall asleep to lower pressures.
Wake up to progress
Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.
Connect to the care team
Connection to our powerful Encore Anywhere patient compliance management software provides a range of tools to monitor and manage your patients. Adherence Profiler is an optional, intuitive tool that helps you focus your staff’s time on the patients with the greatest likelihood of success.
Support for the long term
Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.
DreamStation has a powerful suite of features to support your business and patients. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation is designed to increase patient acceptance and adherence while creating workplace efficiencies for you and your staff.
*Internal assessment of 2015 competitive CPAP data comparing to ResMed Airsense10/Aircurve10 platform and Fisher & Paykel Icon series platform.
