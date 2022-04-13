

Our goal is to help our customers achieve the Quadruple Aim of improved patient experience, better health outcomes, improved staff experience, and lower cost of care. In pursuit of that goal, we must occasionally make product lifecycle management decisions, which enable us to best leverage our capabilities to deliver relevant and valuable solutions to our customers. DoseWise Portal (DWP) was initially released in 2015 to provide a radiation dose monitoring solution. During the evolution of our solutions strategy, we routinely examine the technology and effectiveness of each solution in our portfolio. In the case of DoseWise Portal, Philips determined the best course of action for our customers would be to discontinue new sales of DoseWise Portal.



Please contact your local Philips service representative for specific information about DoseWise Portal.