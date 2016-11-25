For many hospital departments, operational challenges often keep you putting out fires, or reacting to problems only as they arise. The result can be distraction from your top priority: your patients.

PerformanceBridge envisions to empower hospital departments by providing a flexible suite of continuous improvement solutions to provide a path to help you find and maximize opportunities for doing more with less while helping you focus on patient care.

Powered by a forum of dedicated experts, your global peers, intelligent tools, data analytics and complemented with training, best practices, and benchmarks, our solutions network helps to inform your everyday decisions and set appropriate and relevant targets that hospital managers can use as meaningful inputs for consideration in their quest to find actionable continuous improvement opportunities and do more with less.