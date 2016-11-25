For many hospital departments, operational challenges often keep you putting out fires, or reacting to problems only as they arise. The result can be distraction from your top priority: your patients. PerformanceBridge envisions to empower hospital departments by providing a flexible suite of continuous improvement solutions to provide a path to help you find and maximize opportunities for doing more with less while helping you focus on patient care. Powered by a forum of dedicated experts, your global peers, intelligent tools, data analytics and complemented with training, best practices, and benchmarks, our solutions network helps to inform your everyday decisions and set appropriate and relevant targets that hospital managers can use as meaningful inputs for consideration in their quest to find actionable continuous improvement opportunities and do more with less.
For many hospital departments, operational challenges often keep you putting out fires, or reacting to problems only as they arise. The result can be distraction from your top priority: your patients.
PerformanceBridge envisions to empower hospital departments by providing a flexible suite of continuous improvement solutions to provide a path to help you find and maximize opportunities for doing more with less while helping you focus on patient care.
Powered by a forum of dedicated experts, your global peers, intelligent tools, data analytics and complemented with training, best practices, and benchmarks, our solutions network helps to inform your everyday decisions and set appropriate and relevant targets that hospital managers can use as meaningful inputs for consideration in their quest to find actionable continuous improvement opportunities and do more with less.
We will work with you to co-create a personalized solution of the right combination of generally available commercial tools that align with your needs. Our flexible approach helps you prioritize performance metrics on:
We will work with you to co-create a personalized solution of the right combination of generally available commercial tools that align with your needs. Our flexible approach helps you prioritize performance metrics on:
Our intelligent tool envisions to offer an integrated dashboard to manage your hospital department from one screen. The dashboard will integrate data from your imaging equipment, including MR, IXR, and CT, to steer improvement on your customized KPIs. PerformanceBridge dashboards provide at-a-glance insights into uptime, operations and performance across modalities and equipment, as well as action items, case studies and training alerts. PerformanceBridge solutions are being developed on Healthsuite Digital Platform.
Our intelligent tool envisions to offer an integrated dashboard to manage your hospital department from one screen. The dashboard will integrate data from your imaging equipment, including MR, IXR, and CT, to steer improvement on your customized KPIs.
PerformanceBridge dashboards provide at-a-glance insights into uptime, operations and performance across modalities and equipment, as well as action items, case studies and training alerts.
PerformanceBridge solutions are being developed on Healthsuite Digital Platform.
Access to data alone isn’t enough. You need help understanding how to make that data useful in order to deliver care that is focused on outcomes, value and ultimately better outcomes for the patient. With technology, analytics, and on-site professional services we conduct a deep, personalized assessment to understand and baseline your operational performance. Then, together, we co-create tailored solutions from commercially available Philips product offerings, work to implement changes, monitor progress, and drive toward reach general continuous sustainable improvement goals. So you can remain centered on delivering imaging value to the health system and the patient.
Access to data alone isn’t enough. You need help understanding how to make that data useful in order to deliver care that is focused on outcomes, value and ultimately better outcomes for the patient.
With technology, analytics, and on-site professional services we conduct a deep, personalized assessment to understand and baseline your operational performance.
Then, together, we co-create tailored solutions from commercially available Philips product offerings, work to implement changes, monitor progress, and drive toward reach general continuous sustainable improvement goals.
So you can remain centered on delivering imaging value to the health system and the patient.
1. We reserve the right to change
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?