Máxima Medical Center is the largest medical center for the Southeast Brabant region in the Netherlands, specializing in high-care obstetrics and neonatology. Around 2,600 babies per year are delivered in its Woman-Mother-Child Center.

Máxima Medical Center was keen to create a new family centered care project that was focused on patients and their families rather than processes. They partnered with Philips to operationalize their family-centered care vision in a specially designed environment promoting privacy across the obstetrics (OB) and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Since opening, they’ve seen a significant improvement in patient and staff satisfaction, and expect long-term benefits from the personalized care environment.

