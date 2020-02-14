Learn more about hospital respiratory care solutions including high-flow oxygen therapy (HFT), noninvasive ventilation (NIV) and invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV).
It’s a challenge to keep up with the latest innovations in hospital respiratory care: high-flow oxygen therapy (HFT), noninvasive ventilation (NIV), invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV). While often complementary, these techniques aren’t always interchangeable. Understanding which technique is appropriate and when, can help improve patient care and assist clinical teams for success.
Managing patients in respiratory failure - from the very mild to the very severe – presents a range of options to consider. Clinicians can utilize them based upon the need for oxygenation support alone, or the need for both oxygenation support and ventilation support. HFT provides a high level of oxygenation support, but only limited and somewhat variable ventilation support. NIV provides both oxygenation support and ventilation support. Other factors such as the patient interface and device performance can be considerations in determining when to use a particular modality, once oxygenation and ventilatory needs are addressed.
Timely transition of therapies is important - whether escalation or de-escalation of therapy - or providing HFT between NIV sessions. Although the ability to escalate therapy is important, preventing the delay of intubation in patients who need invasive mechanical ventilation requires understanding and recognition of predictors of failure.
Are HFOT and NIV complementary for acute respiratory failure?
Providing evidence- based care to patients in need of respiratory support
Evidence-based practice for noninvasive ventilation and high flow nasal cannula
Succeed in Respiratory Care: NIV and High-Flow Oxygen Therapy
Hospital Respiratory Ventilation Solutions
