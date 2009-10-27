The demand—and opportunity—to perform sleep diagnoses in a wide range of environments is the new normal. Get information on the latest sleep diagnostic solutions.
Sleep centers that historically performed in-lab tests exclusively now find themselves directed to provide more and more home-based sleep studies. That shift calls for a different approach to sleep diagnostics. We are helping our sleep lab customers adapt to a changing world and take advantage of new opportunities that home sleep testing (HST) offers.
