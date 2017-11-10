Tohoku University Hospital (TUH) engaged Philips to help define and implement workflow improvements in their radiology and surgery department that resulted in a reduction of patient waiting time by 59 days, 80% reduction in overtime work, improved surgery planning and 20% reduction in scan duration.Click here to learn more
Discover how Chiba University Hospital teamed up with the Philips Ambient Experience team to deliver a dynamic lighting, projection, and sound solutions to help provide a calming and engaging environment for patients and an efficient workplace for staff in the MRI rooms.
Egil Nilsen shares his insights on how the pandemic fast-tracked healthcare digital transformation, in this article on Key eHealth strategy learnings from the pandemic.
Amsterdam UMC will combine two cath lab departments into a single location. Philips consultants helped translate their vision for better heart care into a concept design, floor plan and a 3D animation of their new cath lab department.
Philips and OLVG developed PerformanceFlow to efficiently manage mobile devices using track & trace technology
Ambient Experience and the Vereos Digital PET/CT help achieve exceptional images while reducing radiation dose.
Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute uses Philips Ambient Experience to help a COVID-19 patient through a cardiac MRI
Watch the webinar in which Philips together with Dubai Health Authority discussed ways to overcome challenges and build resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Philips provides the latest insights into how you can reduce negative feelings and their impact on your radiology examinations and operations.
Dr. Patrick Heiler shares why the implementation phase in healthcare transformation projects is important.
Watch the webinar where imaging experts from Phoenix shared their initial experience with the digital PET/CT scanner & the Ambient Experience
We're there with you as you plan to restart elective care during the COVID-19 pandemic. With modeling tools and our consulting expertise, we can help you quantify and visualize potential upcoming care needs and help drive resilience for the transition to the 'new normal'.
Lisa Pahl and Melinda Jamil of Advocate Aurora Health share insights and results from an alarm management project
Egil Nilsen shares his insights on the importance of eHealth, the barriers health systems currently face and key elements to consider when developing a successful eHealth strategy.
What is the ideal layout for an emergency department? Read the outcomes of a round-table session with experienced doctors and nurses addressing this question.
A checklist covering the most important items for an initial assessment, to work towards your ideal emergency department.
Krankenhaus Düren engaged Philips to help improve their ICU bed management, by gathering insights and identifying areas for improvement to make better use of their ICU bed capacity.
Healthcare organizations are continually seeking to increase efficiency to assure expedited quality care for their patients. One option to improve efficiency is the implementation of LEAN processes.
Healthcare institutions often respond to situations of violence by implementing new policies and rules and most require some type of de-escalation training for their staff. A less frequently discussed method of reducing episodes of violence in high stress situations is Unconditional Positive Regard.
Our design consultants helped optimize the pediatric radiology care environment, with a 10% construction cost savings.
Rijnstate engaged Philips to help optimize work processes, and setup for a new cardiac catheterization department. Using the Cath Lab Managed Services Quick Scan, a department-wide analysis of various quality parameters was done and clear opportunities for the short- and long-term were identified.
Rijnstate engaged Philips to help optimize work processes, and setup for a new cardiac catheterization department. Using the Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions Quick Scan, a department-wide analysis of various quality parameters was done and clear opportunities for the short- and long-term were identified.
Deb Thompson discusses what is required for the efficient management of a multi-disciplinary heart care team.
When the Jeroen Bosch Ziekenhuis (Jeroen Bosch Hospital) underwent further renovation in 2018, the number of radiography rooms with Ambient Experience was expanded.
Wye Valley NHS Trust engaged Philips to help improve the quality and productivity of its imaging services. Philips consultants delivered a foundational level training course to imaging staff and a focused improvement project to the MR group. The Trust expects to improve workflow and increase productivity by 5-10% per year.
Looking towards a future of less patient stress and smoother communication in medical care
Outcomes of a round-table session with physicians and nurses hosted by Philips Healthcare Consultants, addressing the question: "How can an emergency department be set up to handle an increase in patient intake?"
Heart Hospital TaUH engaged the Philips consulting team to help understand gaps between processes and practices, and to define a set of cardiac careflow improvement initiatives that could be implemented in their current and new facility
Updating EHR templates to match staff workflows aids ED performance
The Flevoziekenhuis hospital asked the Philips consulting team to help optimize its Emergency Department processes in order to meet the care demand more effectively at busy times.
Regardless of the specific performance improvement task – whether it's improving patient and staff safety or providing more efficient care – the ultimate success of a project comes down to the team.
What's required to enable a successful HIT implementation in regards to performance management? JoAnn Lazarus shares her insights.
Using the power of art and music to enhance MRI experiences
Improving care experiences is becoming more important than ever. Mary Beth Resimius explains what healthcare providers can do to create a positive experience for patients and staff.
JoAnn Lazarus shares her views on health IT's effects on nurses and nurse burnout with Healthcare IT News.
Healthcare performance can be improved by creating an environment that supports and motivates those who provide care.
ED process improvement and interim leadership staffing helped improve patient flow at SMMC
Our consultants discuss how having a successful front-line ED nurse leader is vital to ensuring efficient and effective patient care.
Dr. Patrick Heiler talks about optimizing profitability, process quality as well as patient and staff satisfaction.
Mr. McCraw discusses strategies to help health systems improve operational efficiency and how he and his team help clients achieve success.
Philips healthcare consulting experts used design thinking in healthcare for improving patient experience in the emergency department at Aalborg University Hospital
Focusing more on the patient can boost efficiency in MRI procedures
Read how Philips helped McLeod improve ED front-end operations and patient throughput as well as create a culture of accountability with data analytics
Improved ED performance with process improvement consulting and an analytics performance dashboard.
Our team helped AU Health reduce non-actionable alarms by 32% in 3 months with no adverse patient outcomes identified.
The Philips team used design thinking in healthcare to create a peaceful and pleasant environment at the Jeroen Bosch hospital. Studies showed a 29% and 45% patient satisfaction increase.
The design incorporates 201 single-bed rooms compared to 90 in the architect's plans with a cost per square foot 20% lower than the original design.
Improved ED and inpatient processes and performance for 477% increased patient satisfaction.
Learn the impact acute unscheduled care has on emergency departments around the world.
Improved care facilitation, reduced LOS, and a savings of $3.3m over 7 months at AU Health.
