Checklist for the ideal emergency department

What next? Once you have gone through all the points, look at the ones you have not checked off. Can you do a thorough cause analysis of the most urgent issues? This will help you to map why your ED falls short of the ideal situation on those specific points. You can then move onto areas of improvement and the changes needed.

At Philips Healthcare Transformation Services, we use data combined with observations and interviews to conduct a root cause analysis. In some cases, the actual problem may have more than 100 causes. We map the steps you need to take to move from current to ideal situation. Having a clear picture of the future state is an essential part of this effort. We utilize data simulations and test scenarios based on predictive data, and work with experts in the field of (new) construction. This approach, results into the ideal ED department for you.