Checklist for the ideal emergency department

The emergency department (ED) is a busy and dynamic department, providing a broad range of care, from acute to non-acute, 24/7. Yet due to a fluctuating patient flow, properly planning staff and resources can be challenging. So how do you ensure that your ED can handle the healthcare demands now and into the future? We recently organized a round-table session with doctors and nurses to come up with a blueprint for the ideal ED. In the first article of this series, we address several of the most important considerations of an ideal ED and in the second one we cover the ED layout. In this third article, we combine the ideal blueprint with our field expertise to help determine what is actually feasible in practice. We used this knowledge to create a checklist indicating initials steps to take towards your ideal ED.
Working toward the ideal ED Whether you are designing an ED department from scratch or making changes to the existing building structure, there are several things that you must consider. We have compiled a checklist covering the most important items, so you can make an initial assessment of areas that require changes or improvement. Obviously, things tend to be more complex in practice, but our intention is to give you a starting point for the optimization process.
Focus on your ED Check what applies to your department. This involves looking at the ideal situations that are already in place in your ED. If the department is running well, you should be able to add quite a few check marks.
Optimal processes, inside and outside the ED
Efficient use of satisfied staff
Technology
What next? Once you have gone through all the points, look at the ones you have not checked off. Can you do a thorough cause analysis of the most urgent issues? This will help you to map why your ED falls short of the ideal situation on those specific points. You can then move onto areas of improvement and the changes needed. At Philips Healthcare Transformation Services, we use data combined with observations and interviews to conduct a root cause analysis. In some cases, the actual problem may have more than 100 causes. We map the steps you need to take to move from current to ideal situation. Having a clear picture of the future state is an essential part of this effort. We utilize data simulations and test scenarios based on predictive data, and work with experts in the field of (new) construction. This approach, results into the ideal ED department for you.
At Philips Healthcare Transformation Services, we use data combined with observations and interviews to conduct a root cause analysis. In some cases, the actual problem may have more than 100 causes. We map the steps you need to take to move from current to ideal situation. Having a clear picture of the future state is an essential part of this effort. We utilize data simulations and test scenarios based on predictive data, and work with experts in the field of (new) construction. This approach, results into the ideal ED department for you.
Meike works on strategic and process-related issues in healthcare, with a strong focus on improving patient care while considering the increasing cost of care. Addressing staff well-being and ensuring it is incorporated into healthcare transformation is vital and an important element for her. Meike collaborates closely with clients to deliver data-based change in healthcare.
