Our approach

The Children’s Hospital Wales and LATCH (the Welsh Children’s Cancer Charity) engaged Philips for their unique capabilities in the patient experience enhancement area. The new building was already under construction and initially the hospital was looking for a consultant who could operate within the constraints of the existing plans. When the customer however saw what Philips had to offer in the patient experience area, they recognized the opportunity to improve their radiology department and decided to expand the scope after commencement of the initial brief. A team of Philips designers and clinical consultants reviewed the ongoing plans, researched the clinical and emotional needs and worked with the staff to map the journeys of the children through the radiology department. Based on our findings, we advised the stakeholders on f.e.: Optimization of the available space, resulting in an improved waiting area with different zones for diverse needs.

An enhanced welcoming experience and navigation by relocating the reception area to the entrance.

Enhanced visual contact of staff over patients and their families.

Ways to improve the patient flow and staff productivity. By working closely together with all the stakeholders involved, we helped to co-create a soothing and calming radiology department with places that are operationally efficient, user-friendly, and enhancing the patient, family and staff experience.

