Amsterdam UMC is combining two cath lab departments into one location. Having this department in a single location is part of developing a new heart center facility for 2023-2024.
“How do we translate our vision for better heart care into a workable plan for the cath lab department that will inspire our staff and meet our future challenges?” This was the assignment given to Philips by Amsterdam UMC when they asked for support in designing their new cath lab department.
The results* of this consulting engagement are:
Amsterdam UMC has a clear vision for the new cath lab department, but faces several challenges:
Amsterdam UMC has a clear vision for the new cath lab department, but faces several challenges:
The Philips consultants first interviewed members of the management and cardiology staff to clarify their vision of the future of the heart center. In parallel, they gathered and analyzed detailed information about the current performance at each cardiology department.
After the initial orientation, the consultancy team brought staff from all the departments involved together in several virtual co-creation workshops to discuss and define the actual design requirements for the cath lab department. “Through the workshops we gained a better understanding of how the staff works at the two locations”, says Fenna Janssen. “As the participants considered each phase, we asked questions like, “Let’s say this is 2024, how would you want this to happen?” This helped the participants consider different ways of improving their workflows. And having the future workflows in front of them certainly assisted in defining the requirements”.
The cath lab requirements were translated into a first concept design, in which the Philips consultants provided a detailed floor plan that facility management can use for further development. The consultants also created a 3D animation of key areas that gives the staff an impression of what the new cath lab department might look and feel like to work in. Amsterdam UMC were very happy with this animation, for it provided an important source of inspiration and motivation for staff to stay on until the new heart center opens. An important element, since these professionals are in high demand in the Amsterdam area.
Going forward, the consultants helped Amsterdam UMC to take over the development of the design, by setting up a core team and several work groups. The work groups will address different themes and questions about the future way of working, that were raised during the workshops. The core team will collect their input and with that input, facility management can edit the design where needed.
*Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
Amsterdam UMC is a leading academic hospital in the Netherlands, with more than 16,000 professionals who provide accessible and integrated care. The focus is on complex patient care and highly specialized treatment of rare diseases. At Amsterdam UMC, young professionals are trained to become doctors, specialists and nurses. Additionally, internationally oriented scientific research is conducted in eight research institutes.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.