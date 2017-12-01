McLeod Health Clarendon Hospital (MHCH) asked Philips to help implement performance improvement initiatives to improve processes and throughput. A comprehensive performance improvement engagement helped MHCH prioritize and implement new processes, conduct staff education programs, and develop initiatives to increase staff accountability. An ED performance dashboard provided an on-demand view of daily operational performance to support data-based decisions and track the impact of implemented changes. As a result of the implemented changes based on Philips recommendations, McLeod Health Clarendon Hospital was able to significantly improve their performance metrics:
Philips consultants completed a comprehensive ED performance improvement (PI) assessment including data analytics, onsite observations, staff and leadership interviews, and identification of opportunities for process change. Prioritized recommendations to address inconsistent practices and processes as well as gaps in staff education and leadership development were agreed. An ED performance dashboard was created which helped the consultants drill-down to the root-causes of walkouts and other performance issues by hour, day, and month. The consultants helped MHCH implement changes of the following to improve ED performance: The impact of these changes was measured via the dashboard and additional modifications were made to the intake process and staff scheduling.
ED Performance Improvement
Philips consultants completed a comprehensive ED performance improvement (PI) assessment including data analytics, onsite observations, staff and leadership interviews, and identification of opportunities for process change.
Prioritized recommendations to address inconsistent practices and processes as well as gaps in staff education and leadership development were agreed. An ED performance dashboard was created which helped the consultants drill-down to the root-causes of walkouts and other performance issues by hour, day, and month.
The consultants helped MHCH implement changes of the following to improve ED performance:
The impact of these changes was measured via the dashboard and additional modifications were made to the intake process and staff scheduling.
TransformAnalytics Performance Dashboard As the PI project progressed, Philips solution analytics consultants began developing an online ED performance dashboard. The goal was to provide an at-a-glance view of daily operational performance, support data-based The TransformAnalytics ED Dashboard integrated data from the ED information and billing systems. Volume and arrival pattern charts detailed patient trends by acuity, disposition, and arrival method by The dashboard sent daily notifications to ED leadership stakeholders so they could see KPI progress and identify performance gaps. The dashboard became a ‘source of truth’ for the ED – supporting the PI initiatives and replacing manual reporting.
TransformAnalytics Performance Dashboard
As the PI project progressed, Philips solution analytics consultants began developing an online ED performance dashboard. The goal was to provide an at-a-glance view of daily operational performance, support data-based
The TransformAnalytics ED Dashboard integrated data from the ED information and billing systems. Volume and arrival pattern charts detailed patient trends by acuity, disposition, and arrival method by
The dashboard sent daily notifications to ED leadership stakeholders so they could see KPI progress and identify performance gaps. The dashboard became a ‘source of truth’ for the ED – supporting the PI initiatives and replacing manual reporting.
The Philips team provided exceptional clinical and operational expertise and became part of our Emergency Department team. They collaborated with our staff to implement process changes, create an analytics dashboard and develop training programs. Together, these initiatives have had a significant impact on our Quality Metrics performance and patient satisfaction scores with overall wait times."
Debbie Locklair, MEd, FACHE
Vice President and Regional Administrator, McLeod Health
McLeod Health Clarendon Hospital was able to achieve the below as a result of the engagement*:
Steve Wuench Solution Analytics Senior Manager
Steve Wuench
Solution Analytics Senior Manager
Steve brings expertise in data analytics, clinical operations, informatics, project management, and administration to help hospitals identify performance improvement opportunities. He helps utilize data to improve patient flow while reducing costs.
Beth Fuller, MS, RN, CEN, CCRN, CFRN Consulting Manager
Beth Fuller, MS, RN, CEN, CCRN, CFRN
Consulting Manager
Beth brings 30+ years of emergency, ICU, and critical care transport leadership in academic medical centers and community hospitals. She has helped increase efficiency and reduce cost while improving patient satisfaction and employee engagement.
Lowell Hardin, MSN, RN, NRP Senior Consultant
Lowell Hardin, MSN, RN, NRP
Senior Consultant
Lowell brings 20+ years of emergency and trauma leadership experience, with expertise in performance improvement and staff and leadership development. His focus extends to pre-hospital relations to improve the experience and increase patient volumes.
